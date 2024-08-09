$36.94 Bn B2B Travel Market by Offering (Services, Solutions), End-User (Hotel Booking Portals, Online Travel Agencies, Tour Operators) - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2B Travel Market by Offering (Services, Solutions), End-User (Hotel Booking Portals, Online Travel Agencies, Tour Operators) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2B Travel Market grew from USD 32.71 billion in 2023 to USD 36.94 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.27%, reaching USD 78.30 billion by 2030.



The B2B travel agencies design comprehensive customer travel experiences by leveraging a network of professional relationships and synchronized services. The growing need for enhanced business travel solutions and an increase in the number of travel agencies, tourism companies, and tour operators are accelerating the adoption of B2B travel services.

The adoption of B2B travel applications and online portals is increasing as it streamlines booking and management processes while providing real-time information to businesses. However, the limited availability of well-structured information systems coupled with technology issues that can cause inefficiencies in accessing accurate data and executing transactions smoothly may adversely impact the adoption of B2B travel services. Besides, integrating innovative features into B2B travel solutions can enhance user experience and encourage end-users to adopt B2B travel in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

AVIAREPS and the Shanghai Government Launch B2B Platform "SmoothTravel" to Boost Global Business with the Chinese Travel Market



AVIAREPS, a global player in travel representation, in collaboration with the Shanghai Municipal Government, launched SmoothTravel, Shanghai's official online platform dedicated to B2B travel. This innovative platform facilitates seamless connections within the global travel sector, offering access to a wide network of Chinese travel agencies, tour wholesalers, online travel agencies (OTAs), and MICE agents focused on the East China market.



Sabre and Revolut Transform B2B Payments in Travel Industry with Successful Partnership



Sabre, a technology provider in the global travel industry, and the innovative fintech challenger bank Revolut collaborated to revolutionize travel agencies handling B2B payments. The collaboration marks a significant milestone, with over 40 customers benefiting from the integration. Travel agencies enjoy enhanced payment flexibility and security by seamlessly incorporating Revolut's virtual cards into the Sabre Virtual Payments platform. This integration facilitates streamlined payments to airlines, hotels, and other suppliers, marking a transformative step in the financial operations within the travel agency sector.



Travel Counsellors Acquires Planisto, a Travel Technology Platform



Travel Counsellors, a network of home-based travel advisers headquartered in Manchester, expanded its technological capabilities by acquiring Planisto, a B2B travel technology platform previously developed by EURAM. This strategic acquisition signals a significant enhancement for Travel Counsellors, as integrating Planisto's technology will empower their team to design and present highly intricate travel itineraries more intuitively and consumer-friendly. This move strengthens Travel Counsellors' position in the market by enriching their service offering and underscores their commitment to leveraging advanced technology to meet the sophisticated needs of today's travelers.

Regional Insights



The B2B travel market is evolving in the Americas due to rapid technological advancements, customer preferences, and increased demand for online travel services. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, surging economic growth coupled with an increasing number of B2B travel businesses offering innovative services that cater to personalized demands is resulting in increased adoption of B2B travel services.

The EMEA region represents a diverse landscape for B2B travel companies due to significant investments in tourism infrastructure projects and the utilization of advanced technologies, such as AI and blockchain solutions, to manage corporate travel. Additionally, the B2B travel service providers emphasize delivering tailored leisure experiences while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security, which is anticipated to boost the adoption of B2B travel services worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Offering: Penetration of significant offerings for B2B travel

End-User: Expansive availability of the online travel agencies and hotel booking portals with the growing travel and tourism sector

Market Drivers

Growing need for enhanced business travel solutions

Increasing number of travel agencies, tourism companies, and tour operators

Adoption of B2B travel applications and online portals

Market Restraints

Limited availability of well-structured information systems and the associated technology issues

Market Opportunities

Integration of innovative features in B2B travel solutions

Significant investments to expand B2B services worldwide

Market Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns associated with B2B travel solutions

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Alternative Airlines Limited

B2B Travel Agency India Pvt Ltd.

Best Western International, Inc.

Bonton Holidays (P) Ltd.

Cozmo Travel LLC

Dubai National Air Travel Agency by The Emirates Group

Emerging Travel Group

Europe Incoming Holdings Ltd.

Expedia, Inc.

FlightsLogic

Globus Holidays

Grand Australia Tours

GRNconnect

Hotelbeds Group, S.L.U

Kalina Travel Platform

LeEnticing Global

MakeMyTrip

Mystifly Global Consolidation & Technology Services Pte. Ltd.

Provab Technosoft Pvt. Ltd.

SOCCATOURS Switzerland GmbH

TBO Holidays

Technoheaven Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

TraveloPro

Travelway Tourism & Shipping Ltd.

Trawex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Trinity Air Travel and Tours Private Limited

Turistico s.r.o.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Offering

Services

Solutions

Data Analytics & Reporting Solutions

Travel Booking Solutions

Travel Management Solutions

End-User

Hotel Booking Portals

Online Travel Agencies

Tour Operators

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66ozwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment