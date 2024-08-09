Concrete Pumps Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 from $5.3 Billion in 2023 - Road/Highway Construction, a Bright Spot of Opportunity

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Concrete Pumps is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the concrete pump market is driven by several factors. The global urbanization trend and the rise in large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in emerging economies, are significant drivers of market expansion. Governments' investments in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and public buildings, are also propelling the demand for concrete pumps. Furthermore, the construction industry's focus on reducing labor costs and improving site safety is encouraging the adoption of automated and high-capacity concrete pumping solutions.



The ongoing innovation in pump technology, such as the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient models, is expected to support market growth by meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry. The increasing use of concrete pumps in residential construction due to their ability to expedite project timelines and improve build quality is further contributing to the market's expansion. Advances in construction technology and the increasing complexity of modern buildings and infrastructure are boosting the demand for efficient and reliable concrete placement solutions.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Concrete Pumps Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Concrete Pumps Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Stationary Concrete Pumps segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $626.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ajax Fiori Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd, Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 391 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Concrete through the Ages: The Story of Concrete & the Pump that Elevated It

As Demand for Concrete Rises, Concrete Pumps Will Become Indispensable in Cementing Growth in the Global Construction Industry

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Competition

Concrete Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

The Workings of a Concrete Pump

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Silver Lining in the Construction Industry Brought About by "Civil Engineering" Bodes Well for Market Growth

An Encouraging Global Construction Outlook Cheers Concrete Pump Manufacturers

Integration of Telematics in Concrete Pumps, a New Trend in the Market

With Cost Control in Construction Projects Gaining Significance, Managers Bank on Concrete Pump to Get Their Businesses Moving Efficiently. Here's the Story

Growing Construction Costs Redoubles the Focus on Cost Control, Bringing Concrete Pumps Into the Spotlight for their Labor & Costs Saving Benefits

In the Wake of Sustainability, Electric Concrete Pump Models Emerge Over the Horizon

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable Electric Concrete Pumps Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent

Robust Demand for Precast Concrete Construction Turns the Spotlight on High Volume Concrete Pumps

Revolutionizing Precast Concrete with High-Volume Pumping Solutions

Road/Highway Construction, a Bright Spot of Opportunity

Concrete Pumps Drive Down Costs & Revolutionize Road Construction Efficiency

Continuous Innovation "On All Counts" Remain Crucial to Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 64 Featured)

Ajax Fiori Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd

Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd.

Concord Concrete Pumps International Ltd.

JUNJIN

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

PCP Group

Putzmeister Concrete Pumps GmbH.

Schwing stetter (India) Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kisgy6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment