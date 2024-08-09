Stock Music Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Copyright and Licensing Issues Remain Central to Growth, Consumer Preferences Shifting Towards Royalty-Free Music

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stock Music - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the stock music market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in media production, increasing demand for cost-effective musical content, and shifts in consumer behavior towards digital media consumption. Technological factors such as the proliferation of high-quality, affordable recording and editing equipment have lowered barriers to entry for music production, resulting in a surge in the quantity and variety of music available in stock libraries.

Additionally, the rise of content creation across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and podcasts has escalated demand for readily accessible music that can be quickly and legally integrated into multimedia projects. Consumer behavior has also evolved, with more creators and businesses recognizing the value of professional-grade audio in enhancing viewer engagement and project quality.

Furthermore, the integration of sophisticated search algorithms and AI-based recommendations in stock music platforms has made it easier for users to find the perfect tracks for their projects, thereby encouraging repeated use and loyalty to specific libraries. These dynamics illustrate a vibrant and growing industry that continues to adapt and thrive in the face of changing technological and market conditions.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Royalty-Free License Model segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The Rights Managed License Model segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $403.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $471.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of Stock Music in Content Creation Drives Demand

Growing Consumption of Digital Media Production Bodes Well for Stock Music Usage

Growth in Podcasting and Video Content Spurs Market Opportunities

Copyright and Licensing Issues Remain Central to Stock Music Growth

Increasing Use of Stock Music in Advertising and Marketing

Consumer Preferences Shifting Towards Royalty-Free Music

Emergence of AI in Music Composition and Stock Libraries

Economic Viability of Stock Music for Independent Creators

Demand for Background Music Bodes Well for Market Growth

Role of Stock Music in Corporate Training and E-Learning

