Spring Water Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Increasing Popularity of Flavored Spring Water, Growing Tap Water Safety Concerns, and E-commerce Trends Boost Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spring Water - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Spring Water is estimated at US$240.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$376.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the spring water market is driven by several factors, including advancements in sustainable packaging, an expanding global distribution network, and evolving consumer preferences. Innovations such as biodegradable and reusable bottles appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, enhancing brand loyalty and market share among those concerned about plastic waste.



The global expansion of distribution channels has also played a crucial role in making spring water accessible in regions where it was previously unavailable, boosting global consumption. Moreover, as consumer behavior shifts towards healthier lifestyle choices, there is a growing preference for beverages that offer health benefits without added chemicals or sugars.



This trend has made spring water a popular choice for everyday hydration, as well as a premium offering in restaurants and cafes. Marketing strategies focusing on the natural purity and health benefits of spring water, combined with celebrity endorsements and strategic alliances, continue to attract a broad consumer base. Together, these factors contribute to the dynamic growth of the spring water market, highlighting its ongoing relevance in a health-oriented consumer market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $240.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $376.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Spring Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Flavored Spring Water Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Consumer Preference for Natural and Organic Products Generates Demand for Spring Water

Global Increase in Per Capita Water Consumption Drives Market Expansion

E-commerce Growth Boosting Accessibility and Sales of Spring Water Brands

Health Trends Promoting Hydration Cultures Propel Spring Water Consumption

Expansion of Hospitality and Travel Industries Bolsters Spring Water Demand

Shift Towards Low-sugar Diets Bodes Well for Unsweetened Spring Water Products

Global Urbanization and Changing Work Environments Drive Bottled Water Consumption

Growing Concerns Over Tap Water Safety Elevates Consumer Shift Toward Spring Water

Wellness Programs and Corporate Health Initiatives Include Spring Water as a Staple, a Key Trend

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

3 Spring Water Company, LLC.

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

BlueTriton Brands

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Icelandic Water Holdings hf (Icelandic Glacial)

JUST Water

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Magnetic Springs

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Nongfu Spring

Premium Waters, Inc.

Ten Spring Water

The Coca-Cola Company

Tibet Water Resources Ltd.

