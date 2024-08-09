Airport Digitization Strategic Business Report 2024-2030with Focus on 50+ Select Players Including Thales, Alstef, SAAB, SITA, AWS, Amadeus and Rapidscan Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Digitization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Digitization is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the airport digitization market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing volume of air traffic and passenger numbers necessitates more efficient management systems to handle the rising demand without compromising on service quality. Secondly, advancements in digital technologies, including AI, machine learning, and IoT, provide the tools necessary for developing sophisticated airport management solutions. Thirdly, the emphasis on enhancing passenger experience, driven by competitive pressures and evolving customer expectations, is pushing airports to adopt digital innovations.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for improved security and safety standards are promoting the integration of advanced surveillance and screening technologies. The growing trend towards contactless travel solutions, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further emphasized the need for digital transformations in airports. Finally, the availability of funding and investment in smart infrastructure projects supports the widespread adoption of digitization initiatives across major and regional airports globally.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

