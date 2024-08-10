Silly Nice Achieves #2 Spot in New York Concentrates Market with Diamond Powder

New York, New York, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, a distinguished Black and veteran-owned cannabis brand based in Harlem, has achieved a major milestone by securing the #2 spot on Headset.io’s latest New York Concentrates sales list. Within just five months of its launch, Silly Nice’s flagship product, Diamond Powder, has captivated the market with its exceptional 84% THC potency, establishing itself as a leading choice among cannabis enthusiasts in New York State.

From its Harlem roots, Silly Nice embodies the vibrant spirit of New York. The brand is proud to be featured in over 60 dispensaries across New York City, Queens, Albany, and beyond. Alongside Diamond Powder, Silly Nice offers a range of premium products, including the Diamond Frosted & Infused Flower and Frosted Hash Ball, which is currently ranked #6 on Headset.io’s New York State concentrate list.

Featured Products:

Diamond Powder: Renowned for its unparalleled purity and potency, Diamond Powder is a premium cannabis concentrate crafted from high-quality 45-160 micron bubble hash derived from fresh frozen material. This product delivers a potent and clean cannabis experience, reflecting the meticulous process of its creation.

Frosted Hash Ball: Combining traditional techniques with modern extraction methods, the Frosted Hash Ball stands out for its robust flavor profile and consistent potency. This concentrate is a favorite among both connoisseurs and casual users for its exceptional quality.

Diamond Frosted Flower: Experience luxury with Silly Nice's Diamond Frosted Flower, featuring 34% THC and a meticulous coating of THC crystals. This 3.5-gram premium flower provides a captivating, slow-burning experience that appeals to seasoned smokers and discerning cannabis aficionados.

Bubble Hash: Silly Nice's 1g Bubble Hash exemplifies excellence with its impressive 41.94% THC and 55.46% total active cannabinoids. This concentrate offers a full-bodied experience, showcasing Silly Nice's commitment to pushing the boundaries of cannabis innovation.

All-In-One Vape: Coming soon...

Silly Nice is thrilled to announce the launch of its new 1g Bubble Hash, now available in all participating dispensaries. This latest addition combines remarkable potency and purity, promising an exceptional cannabis experience.

Please note that Silly Nice products are exclusively available in New York State. Consumers must be 21+ years old. We advise against driving or operating machinery while using our products and recommend that pregnant or nursing individuals avoid consumption. Please consume responsibly.

