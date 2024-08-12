Company announcement no. 35 2024



























12 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 32

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 13,648,965 202.3832 2,762,321,316 05/08/2024 333,000 193.7305 64,512,257 06/08/2024 350,000 194.1440 67,950,400 07/08/2024 214,396 196.8942 42,213,329 08/08/2024 173,044 196.5959 34,019,741 09/08/2024 147,700 198.1405 29,265,352 Total accumulated over week 32 1,218,140 195.3479 237,961,078 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 14,867,105 201.8068 3,000,282,394

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.72% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

