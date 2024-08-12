Latin America Ad Spending 2024: The Economy, Politics and Major Sporting Events Will Weigh Heavily On Ad Spending This Year

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Ad Spending 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile, Video, and Retail Media Fuel Digital's Continuing Ascent

Latin America's digital advertising industry will continue to grow unabated in 2024, thanks to double-digit gains in video and retail media ad spending. Improving economic conditions in Brazil and Mexico will also help take the regional market to new heights, offsetting contractions in Argentina and less robust growth in smaller markets like Peru.

Key Question: Which countries, formats, and channels are driving Latin America's ad market this year?

Key Stat: Although digital's share of total media ad spending in Latin America first exceeded 50% in 2022, Argentina and Chile will reach that milestone this year for the first time, as advertisers reduce their reliance on traditional media like TV.

