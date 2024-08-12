Life Science Tools and Reagents Market Report 2024, with Profiles of BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Promega, Qiagen, Revvity, Takara Bio and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for life science tools and reagents, including COVID-19 diagnostics was valued at $59.4 billion in 2023. This market is expected to grow from $53.2 billion in 2024 to reach $66.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2029.
This report provides an analysis of the market for life sciences tools and reagents, including the leading companies, their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It looks at the competitive landscape and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. It sizes of the current and future markets.
The reagents studied are antibodies, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits, protein reagents and probes. The life science instruments include hybridization systems, PCR, Western blotting instruments, and ELISA instruments.
The Report Includes
- 85 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for life science tools and reagents, including COVID-19 diagnostics products
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the market for life science tools and diagnostics, and a corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application and region
- Highlights of the current and future market potential of life science tools and diagnostics, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario and technological advances
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, emerging technologies, future prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- An assessment of current products and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development
- A discussion on how scientific trends, government policies and the economy in general affect this market, as well as how the life science tools and diagnostics industry differs from the pharmaceutical and drug discovery industry
- A discussion of sustainability trends in the market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, an analysis of companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies, and the ESG practices of leading companies
- An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents
- Identification of the major vendors along with an analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and the outlook for venture funding
- Profiles of the leading market players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Roche and Qiagen
The latest advances in life science technologies are directed towards high-throughput screening and rapid diagnostics and the like. The life sciences market covers products ranging from advanced instrumentation to laboratory chemicals. Research in the field of life sciences tools and reagents shows how they can be used in developing efficient, user-friendly and affordable scientific technique products for a broad spectrum of industries.
R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries, advancements, product launches and new technologies - such as PCR technology, stem cell research and molecular diagnostics - have led this market to grow, and go in new directions. This study looks at the vast array of systems affected by these factors.
Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. This study also discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each type of life science products in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Product Development in Life Science
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Investments in R&D
- Diagnostic Pathways
- Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Broadening Range of Applications
- Market Restraints
- End of COVID-19 pandemic
- Cybersecurity
- Lack of Reproducibility of Antibodies
- Market Challenges
- End Users and Regulatory Compliance
- Market Opportunities
- Infectious Diseases on the Rise
- New Technologies
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- AI and Machine Learning
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Automation of Data Collection
- Tracking of Equipment
- Remote Analysis
- Interconnectivity
- Predictive Maintenance
- Robots in Life Science Labs
- 3D/4D Cell Culturing
- Reduced Use of Harmful Chemicals
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Market
- Market for Life Science Tools and Reagents
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Cell Biology
- Stem Cells
- Imaging Tools and Techniques
- Animal Models
- Epigenetics Tools and Reagents
- Metabolomics
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- PCR Technologies and Reagents
- Microplate Readers/ELISA Instruments
- Antibodies
- ELISA Tests
- Life Science Kits and Assays
- COVID-19 Diagnostics
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Introductions
- Collaborations and Agreements
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Strategic Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Life Sciences Tools and Reagents Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance Analysis in the Life Science Tools and Reagents Industry
- Packaging
- ESG Risk Ratings
- ESG-related Opportunities and Risks
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck
- Promega Corp.
- Qiagen
- Revvity
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snw6dl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.