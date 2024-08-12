Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Research 2024-2034: Increased Collaboration between Academic Institutions, Government Agencies, and Private Companies

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market was valued at $228.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $798.5 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.16% from 2024 to 2034

The global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market is pivotal for modern agriculture, environmental management, and land use planning. Digital soil mapping platforms utilize a range of advanced methods, including drone scouting, mobile scouting, and satellite imagery, to collect and analyze soil data.

The study covers various end-user applications, such as agribusiness companies, agricultural cooperatives, and government and research institutes. These platforms are essential tools for these end-users to enhance crop yields, manage soil health, and conduct sustainable agricultural research. Based on technology, the global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market is segmented into drone scouting, which employs drones equipped with sensors for high-resolution data collection; mobile scouting, which uses mobile devices and applications for on-the-go soil data gathering; and satellite imagery, which provides large-scale, detailed soil analysis from space.

The North America region dominated the global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The region is home to multiple leading companies, including Trimble Inc., Deere Company, and Ag Leader Technology.



Moreover, North America accounts for a significant portion of the total global adoption of digital soil mapping technologies. Various digital soil mapping companies, such as Trimble, John Deere, and Ag Leader, have a strong presence in North America and are further expanding their technological capabilities to enhance their market positions in the competitive global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market.

Other innovative technologies also contribute to this market, offering various approaches for soil data collection and analysis. The continuous advancements in remote sensing, data analytics, and IoT technologies are driving the evolution of this market, making it an indispensable component of sustainable agriculture and effective land management practices.

Industrial Impacts

The industrial impact of digital soil mapping platforms and applications spans agriculture, technological innovation, and environmental sustainability. Advances in drone scouting, mobile scouting, and satellite imagery enhance the precision and efficiency of soil analysis, promoting collaborations between agritech companies and technology firms. This focus on improving soil health and optimizing crop yields aligns with global sustainability goals, promoting the adoption of digital soil mapping solutions. These technologies support informed decision-making, better resource management, and increased agricultural productivity, thereby contributing to sustainable farming practices and environmental conservation.



The key players operating in the global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market include SoilOptix, Veris Technologies, Inc., Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd., SMARTCLOUDFARMING, Esri, Trimble Inc., Ag Leader Technology, CropX inc, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, Taranis, EarthOptics, Teralytic, Corteva, EOS Data Analytics, Inc., and Arable Labs, Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

Market Segmentation:



Others Segment to Dominate Global Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Market (by Application)

The global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market sees significant contributions from the others segment, which encompasses a diverse range of stakeholders including educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and independent consultants. From 2024 to 2034, this segment is expected to play a crucial role in the widespread adoption and innovation of digital soil mapping technologies. Educational institutions leverage DSM for research and training, equipping the next generation of agricultural scientists with cutting-edge tools.



Non-profit organizations use DSM to promote sustainable farming practices and support smallholder farmers by providing accessible soil health data. The others segment contributes to the overall growth and development of the global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market by fostering knowledge dissemination, encouraging sustainable practices, and providing tailored solutions to a broad array of agricultural stakeholders. This diversity in application and user base shows the versatility and essential nature of digital soil mapping in modern agriculture.

Mobile Scouting to Dominate Global Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Market (by Product Type)

The global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market is dominated by the mobile scouting segment, which is expected to maintain its leading position from 2024 to 2034. Mobile scouting technology is extensively utilized for its convenience and accuracy in soil data collection and analysis.



Moreover, the mobile scouting segment accounts for a substantial portion of the global adoption of digital soil mapping technologies. Companies are not only expanding their technological capabilities but also integrating advanced features such as real-time data analytics and user-friendly mobile interfaces. This focus on enhancing mobile scouting solutions is crucial for strengthening their market positions and addressing the growing demand for efficient soil mapping in agriculture and environmental management.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the global digital soil mapping platforms and applications market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Companies Featured

SoilOptix

Veris Technologies, Inc.

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.

SMARTCLOUDFARMING

Esri

Trimble Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

CropX inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Taranis

EarthOptics

Teralytic

Corteva

EOS Data Analytics,Inc.

Arable Labs, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $253.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $798.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

1.1.2 Increased Emphasis on Soil Health and Sustainable Farming Practices

1.1.3 Increased Collaboration between Academic Institutions, Government Agencies, and Private Companies

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Number of Patents, Country)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Advancements in Geographic Information Technology (GIS)

1.6.1.2 Growth in the Organic Food Industry

1.6.1.3 Growing Emphasis on Regenerative Land Management

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 High Initial Costs and Technical Complexity

1.6.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Understanding among Farmers

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Agricultural Practices

1.6.3.2 Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture Practices, Focusing on Restoring Soil Health



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Application

2.3.1.1 Agriculture Cooperatives

2.3.1.2 Government and Research Institutes

2.3.1.3 Agribusiness Companies

2.3.1.4 Others



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Digital Soil Mapping Platforms and Applications Market (by Product Type)

3.3.1 Technology

3.3.1.1 Drone Scouting

3.3.1.2 Mobile Scouting

3.3.1.3 Satellite Imagery

3.3.1.4 Others



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 North America (by Country)

4.3.6.1 U.S.

4.3.6.1.1 Application

4.3.6.1.2 Product

4.3.6.2 Canada

4.3.6.2.1 Application

4.3.6.2.2 Product

4.3.6.3 Mexico

4.3.6.3.1 Application

4.3.6.3.2 Product

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share, 2023

