Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Emergence of Blockchain Technology in Payments Throws the Spotlight on Future Trends

The global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals is estimated at 56.6 Million Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 94.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the EFTPOS terminal market is driven by several factors. The increasing penetration of smartphones and the widespread adoption of mobile payment technologies have significantly expanded the market for mPOS solutions, facilitating seamless transactions and improving the overall customer experience. The rise in online and contactless payments, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further spurred the demand for terminals equipped with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

Moreover, the integration of advanced security features, such as tokenization and end-to-end encryption, is essential in mitigating fraud risks and fostering greater consumer trust. Regulatory support and incentives for digital transactions in many countries also play a crucial role, encouraging businesses to adopt modern payment solutions.

Furthermore, the growing trend of omnichannel retailing, which aims to integrate online and offline shopping experiences, is pushing retailers to upgrade their payment infrastructure, thereby driving the adoption of advanced EFTPOS terminals. This confluence of technological advancements, consumer behavior shifts, and supportive regulatory frameworks underscores the dynamic growth trajectory of the EFTPOS terminal market.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 14.8 Million Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR to reach 23.3 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 56.6 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 94.7 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of Contactless Payments Drives Market Growth

Surge in Mobile Payment Technologies Propels Demand for mPOS Solutions

Government Initiatives Promoting Digital Payments Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Enhanced Security Features in EFTPOS Terminals Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Spurs Growth in mPOS Market

Integration of Advanced Software Applications Drives Adoption of Multifunctional EFTPOS Terminals

Evolution of EMV Chip Technology Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Security

Growing E-commerce Sector Sustains Demand for Advanced Payment Solutions

Increased Focus on Reducing Cash Dependency Generates Demand for Digital Payment Terminals

Advancements in NFC Technology Propel Market for Contactless Payment Solutions

Adoption of Biometric Authentication in EFTPOS Terminals Enhances Security

Trend Towards Omnichannel Retailing Drives Need for Integrated Payment Solutions

Deployment of Mobile POS Systems Strengthens Business Case for Small Businesses

Shift Towards Decentralized Payment Systems Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Investments in Smart Retail Technologies Drive Adoption of EFTPOS Terminals

Adoption of Cloud-Based POS Systems Propels Market for EFTPOS Solutions

Growing Popularity of Loyalty Programs and Customer Analytics Drives Adoption of Advanced EFTPOS Features

Emergence of Blockchain Technology in Payments Throws the Spotlight on Future Trends

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Payment Systems Strengthens Business Case for EFTPOS Terminals

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

First Data Corporation

Fujitsu Frontech Limited

Keycorp Pty Limited

NCR Corporation

Olivetti S.p.A.

Oracle Hospitality

PAX Technology Limited

Smartpay Ltd

Spire Payments UK

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Worldline

