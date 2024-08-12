U.S. Affiliate Marketing Consumer Attitudes 2024 - Creators Are Dragging Affiliate Into New Territory

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Affiliate Marketing Consumer Attitudes 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite its uncomplicated value proposition, affiliate marketing is in a constant state of reinvention. This survey of 1,378 US consumers about their attitudes toward advertising and privacy identified a number of trends that could shift the balance of power in affiliate.

Key Question: How do consumers encounter and view affiliate content, and how do they feel about it?

Key Stat: Less than half of millennials (45.3%) and less than half of Gen Zers (46.6%) said they have seen affiliate content on websites.

Here's what's in the full report

4 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

9 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

A word on the high-level changes affecting affiliate marketing

More than half of US consumers are aware of affiliate marketing

Consumers run into affiliate marketing in many places

There are significant generational differences in how affiliate ads and content are noticed

Affiliate content is at parity with other ad formats in consumers' eyes

Affiliate content is about as trustworthy as most other kinds of advertising

Affiliate content is about as influential as most other kinds of advertising

Consumers see creators as more influential on social

What it all means

Charts in This Report

Different Generations Encounter Affiliate Content in Different Places (% of US consumers who encounter affiliate ads online, by category/channel, May 2024)

A Majority of US Consumers Have Noticed Affiliate Ads (% of US consumers, May 2024)

Social Media and the Web Are the Two Most Common Places People Notice Affiliate Ads (% of US consumers, May 2024)

Consumers Find Affiliate Ads to Be Among the Least Intrusive (% of US consumers who noticed each ad type and described it as at least "very intrusive," May 2024)

A Slim Majority of US Consumers Trust Affiliate Ads at Least Sometimes (% of US consumers, May 2024)

Gen Z Is Far More Likely Than Boomers to Find Affiliate Ads at Least Moderately Influential (% of US consumers, May 2024)

Publishers Are Much Less Effective at Driving Purchases on Social Than Other Accounts (% of US social media users, March 2024)

Interviewed for This Report

Li Haslett Chen, Howl - Founder and CEO

Renee Christensen, Acceleration Partners - Senior Director, Data and Analytics Strategy

Kerry Curran, RBM Advisors - Founder

Karen Garcia, Lab6 Media - Partner and CEO

Wendy L. Herzberg, Kinesso - Vice President, Lead Generation and Partnership Strategy

Chris Lloyd, StackCommerce - COO

Lauren Newman, Red Ventures - Executive Vice President, Media and Commerce

Jim Nichols, Exclamation Marketing Solutions - Founder

Kristen Pulver, Horizon Media - Vice President, Performance Media

