Xometry Unveils Instant Pricing, Lead Time Offerings For Tube Cutting, Tube Bending

Leveraging Google Cloud Vertex AI, Xometry Accelerates Deployment Of Instant Quoting Methods And Models Within Its AI Powered Marketplace

New Tube Cutting And Tube Bending Options Give Buyers Instant Pricing, Lead Times From Xometry’s Extensive Network Of Suppliers

Xometry Is Expected To Become One of The First Digital Marketplaces To Offer Instant Quoting For Both Tube-Cutting And Tube Bending



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it is beta-testing laser tube cutting and tube bending capabilities through its AI-powered marketplace.

Through its partnership with Google Cloud and Google Cloud Consulting experts, Xometry is leveraging Vertex AI to accelerate the deployment of new auto-quote methods and models on its digital manufacturing marketplace. The new tube cutting and tube manufacturing processes will offer buyers instant pricing and lead times through Xometry’s extensive supplier network of industrial tube manufacturing.

When the new offerings are rolled out later this quarter, Xometry is expected to be one of the first marketplaces to offer instant-quoting and lead times for both tube cutting and tube bending.

“Xometry is rapidly expanding its marketplace offerings as part of its mission to digitize manufacturing globally and give buyers the instant pricing and lead times they need to produce their parts and create resilient supply chains,” said Matt Leibel, Xometry’s Chief Technology Officer. “Leveraging Vertex AI, we’re able to accelerate the pace at which we develop and bring to market new auto-quote methods and models that benefit both our buyers and our extensive network of suppliers.”

“Xometry is showcasing the transformative power of AI in the manufacturing sector,” said Lee Moore, VP, Global Google Cloud Consulting, Google Cloud. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced technology and consulting expertise, Xometry is accelerating innovation and building a more agile manufacturing ecosystem.”

Xometry’s two-sided marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes: its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools, including Xometry Teamspace , centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

