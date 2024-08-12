Digital PCR Market Size to Hit USD 18.78 Billion at a 9.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The value of the global digital PCR market was USD 8.64 billion in 2023. The market is expected to rise from USD 9.40 billion in 2024 to USD 18.78 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2024 - 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Is Digital PCR?

Digital PCR, also known as dPCR, is a specialized technique for the detection and qualification of target nucleic acids. It leverages the same fundamental chemistry as qPCR. However, unlike qPCR, dPCR data is collected at the endpoint of the reaction. Before the amplification process, the PCR reaction made up of template nucleic acids, primers, enzymes, and market mix is divided into thousands of microreactions.

The amplification process is performed separately on each microreaction, which effectively comprises zero, one, or a relatively small amount of target nucleic acid molecules. Microreactions with the target will display post-amplification fluorescence, whereas those without the target will not. This precision is a key advantage of digital PCR, making it less prone to inhibitors, errors, and amplification biases compared to conventional PCR methods.

Digital PCR Report Attributes:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 8.64 billion Market value in 2032 USD 18.78 billion CAGR 9.0% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

The launch of new products, a rise in acquisitions, the increased adoption of technology by laboratories, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic abnormalities are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the market expansion during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on product type, capacity, automation, end-user, and region.

North America accounts for the largest digital PCR market share during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Avance Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

JN Medsys

Precigenome LLC.

QIAGEN

Standard BioTools Inc.

Stilla

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers And Trends:

R&D Initiatives and Investments: Ongoing research and development activities aimed at producing advanced digital PCR systems integrated with enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and speed are expected to augment the digital PCR market growth. These R&D efforts prefer improving assay sensitivity, automation, and multiplexing capabilities in order to cater to the rising demand for higher precision and throughput.

Ongoing research and development activities aimed at producing advanced digital PCR systems integrated with enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and speed are expected to augment the digital PCR market growth. These R&D efforts prefer improving assay sensitivity, automation, and multiplexing capabilities in order to cater to the rising demand for higher precision and throughput. Technological Developments: Continuous advancements in digital PCR technologies, which excel in accuracy in detecting genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low-abundance targets in both genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low-abundance targets, is the next key factor driving the digital PCR market CAGR.

Continuous advancements in digital PCR technologies, which excel in accuracy in detecting genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low-abundance targets in both genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low-abundance targets, is the next key factor driving the digital PCR market CAGR. Product Launches: A growing number of product launches in the global market are likely to uplift the market expansion. For instance, in June 2021, a key firm in the life sciences field, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., launched its PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 wastewater quantification kit, initially made for COVID-19 wastewater testing.

A growing number of product launches in the global market are likely to uplift the market expansion. For instance, in June 2021, a key firm in the life sciences field, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., launched its PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 wastewater quantification kit, initially made for COVID-19 wastewater testing. Rising Cancer Cases: Digital PCR has the potential to detect rare mutations and monitor disease progression in the treatment of diseases such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors with great precision. As a result, the market for digital PCR is significantly growing due to the rising demand for accurate and early cancer detection.

Which Region Leads The Digital PCR?

North America: By region, North America has the largest market share owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which incorporates advanced technologies like PCR. In addition, diagnostic laboratories and research institutions in the region are employing advanced tools and resources to reinforce their research capabilities in technologies. Further, prominent market companies are putting efforts into strengthening their presence and catering requirements in North America, fueling the regional digital PCR market demand over the foreseen period.

By region, North America has the largest market share owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which incorporates advanced technologies like PCR. In addition, diagnostic laboratories and research institutions in the region are employing advanced tools and resources to reinforce their research capabilities in technologies. Further, prominent market companies are putting efforts into strengthening their presence and catering requirements in North America, fueling the regional digital PCR market demand over the foreseen period. Asia Pacific: The country is expected to record the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period because many countries in the Asia Pacific are raising their healthcare funds. Additionally, growing investments by governments in advanced healthcare technologies like molecular diagnostics for the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and patient outcomes further fuel the digital PCR industry growth.





Segmental Overview:

Digital PCR Product Offering Outlook

Reagent & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

Digital PCR Technology Outlook

Droplet Digital PCR

Beaming Digital PCR

Digital PCR Application Outlook

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Forensic Applications

Environmental Applications

Other Applications

Digital PCR, End User Outlook

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs and CDMOs

Forensic Laboratories

Other End Users

Digital PCR Regional Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

