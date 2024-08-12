Heilind Electronics Features Molex UltraWize Wire-to-Board High-Current Connectors & Cable Assemblies

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is now stocking Molex UltraWize Power Connectors and Cable Assemblies.

Utilizing established COEUR socket technology, UltraWize connectors feature a broad conductive surface area and conical sockets designed for high-current applications. This design minimizes contact resistance and voltage drop, leading to less heat generation.
Designers and installers can take advantage of space-savings enabled by the cable side-exit design that eliminates the cable-bend radius. Even while reducing stack height, this series still delivers 170.0A of power. Installers will find that the positive lock ensures a stable connection and prevents mismating.

The high-current characteristics of the Molex UltraWize series are ideally suited for power-demanding data center applications. Visit Heilind’s website to learn more and view available inventory of Molex UltraWize products.

About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, insulation, and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

