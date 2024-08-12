Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Reach Valuation of USD 19.72 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global age-related macular degeneration market to reach a market size of US$ 19.72 billion by 2032 from US$ 11.31 billion in 2023 and is expected at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is increasingly becoming a significant global health concern, driven by a confluence of demographic, lifestyle, and technological factors. One primary driver is the aging global population. According to the World Health Organization, the number of individuals aged 60 years and older is expected to double by 2050, from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion, dramatically increasing the pool of people at risk for AMD. In the United States alone, the prevalence of AMD is projected to rise from 2.07 million in 2010 to 5.44 million by 2050, as reported by the National Eye Institute. This demographic shift is mirrored in other regions, including Europe and Asia, where aging populations are expanding rapidly.

Another significant factor driving the demand for age-related macular degeneration market is the increased awareness and early diagnosis of the condition. Advances in diagnostic technologies, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), enable earlier and more accurate detection of AMD. As of 2024, approximately 85% of ophthalmologists in developed countries utilize OCT for AMD diagnosis, up from 45% a decade earlier, according to data from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. This heightened awareness and diagnostic capability have led to more patients receiving timely treatment, thereby contributing to the rising demand.

Lifestyle factors, particularly the prevalence of smoking and poor diet, also play a crucial role in the increasing incidence of AMD. The Global Burden of Disease Study indicates that smoking, a major risk factor for AMD, is responsible for 20% of AMD cases worldwide. Additionally, Western diets high in fats and low in antioxidants are linked to a higher risk of developing AMD. A study published in JAMA Ophthalmology in 2022 reported that individuals consuming a diet low in omega-3 fatty acids and high in processed foods are 1.8 times more likely to develop AMD. These lifestyle trends are prevalent not only in Western countries but are also increasing in developing nations, further escalating the global burden of AMD across the global age-related macular degeneration market.

Technological and pharmaceutical advancements have also spurred demand for AMD treatments. The introduction of anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapies, such as ranibizumab and aflibercept, has revolutionized AMD treatment, significantly improving patient outcomes. As of 2024, the global market for anti-VEGF therapies is valued at $11.3 billion, according to a report by Astute Analytica. Additionally, emerging treatments, including gene therapy and stem cell therapy, are on the horizon, promising even more effective interventions. The increased availability and efficacy of these treatments have further driven patient demand, as individuals seek to preserve their vision and quality of life.

Key Findings in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 19.72 billion CAGR 7.2% Largest Region (2023) North America By Product Type Eylea (51.73%) By Disease Type Wet AMD (90.0%) By End Users Hospital Pharmacies (52.0%) Top Trends Development of gene therapy treatments for AMD.

Rising use of combination drug therapies. Top Drivers Growing aging population worldwide increases AMD prevalence.

Advancements in medical imaging technologies for AMD.

Increased funding for AMD research and development. Top Challenges High cost of AMD treatments and therapies.

Limited awareness about early AMD symptoms.

Variability in treatment efficacy among patients.

Eylea: The Visionary Guardian Drug in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Generates More than 51.73% Market Revenue

Eylea (aflibercept) has emerged as the leading treatment for age-related macular degeneration market due to its potent efficacy, safety profile, and patient-centric dosing regimen. This anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapy works by inhibiting abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the eye, crucial for managing AMD. Clinical trials have showcased Eylea's superiority; in the VIEW 1 and VIEW 2 studies, 95% of patients maintained their vision, with over 30% experiencing significant vision improvement within the first year. Additionally, a robust reduction in central retinal thickness was observed, with mean decreases of 208 microns, indicating effective disease control.

Eylea's dosing flexibility is another key factor in its prominence. Unlike other treatments requiring monthly injections, Eylea's bi-monthly regimen post-initial loading phase enhances patient compliance and convenience. Recent studies indicate that patients on Eylea experienced 41% fewer injections over two years compared to similar therapies, significantly reducing treatment burden. Moreover, Eylea's safety profile is well-documented, with adverse events occurring in less than 1% of cases in the age-related macular degeneration market. This combination of fewer injections and high safety makes Eylea a preferable choice for both patients and healthcare providers.

Supporting data further underscores Eylea's effectiveness. In a real-world study involving 2,457 patients, 87% maintained vision over two years. Furthermore, a meta-analysis of 12,000 patients revealed that Eylea-treated individuals had a 28% lower risk of severe vision loss compared to those on alternative treatments. These statistics, coupled with a 22% higher patient satisfaction rate, solidify Eylea's status as the gold standard in AMD management. In conclusion, Eylea's remarkable clinical outcomes, patient-friendly regimen, and robust safety make it the most suitable and prominently used drug for treating age-related macular degeneration.

Wet AMD Treatments is Currently Emerged As the Market Leader, Accounting 90% Market Share

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss, with wet AMD (neovascular AMD) accounting for over 90% of the treatment revenue of the age-related macular degeneration market. This significant economic impact stems from the high cost and recurrent nature of wet AMD therapies. Wet AMD involves abnormal blood vessel growth under the retina, leading to rapid vision deterioration. This condition necessitates frequent and expensive treatments to stabilize or improve vision.

Wet AMD treatments primarily involve anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections, which are effective but costly. Key drugs like Lucentis (ranibizumab), Eylea (aflibercept), and Avastin (bevacizumab) are pivotal in this market. Lucentis costs approximately $2,000 per dose, with patients requiring injections every 4-8 weeks. Eylea, slightly cheaper, still commands about $1,850 per injection. Patients often need 6-12 injections annually, translating to substantial, ongoing expenses.

The prevalence of wet AMD among the aging population is another driving factor of the age-related macular degeneration market. Around 11 million people in the United States have some form of AMD, with wet AMD affecting about 10-15% of these cases. However, this small percentage incurs disproportionately high treatment costs. With the global population aged 65 and older expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, the demand for these treatments is set to rise. Additionally, the high success rate and necessity of these treatments contribute to patient adherence and ongoing revenue streams.

Hospital Pharmacies are Elevating Eye Care and Playing Critical Role in AMD Management, Accounts for More than 52% Market Share

Hospital pharmacies play a pivotal role in the distribution of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment drugs due to their specialized infrastructure, expert personnel, and regulatory compliance. Firstly, hospital pharmacies are equipped with advanced storage facilities that maintain the necessary conditions for biologics and other sensitive medications used in AMD treatments. For instance, drugs such as anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) injections require refrigeration and precise handling to preserve their efficacy, which hospital pharmacies are well-equipped to provide in the age-related macular degeneration market. Additionally, hospital pharmacies often have direct access to patients undergoing regular monitoring and treatment for AMD, ensuring timely administration of these drugs, a crucial factor given that 11 million Americans are currently diagnosed with AMD, with projections suggesting this number will double by 2050.

Moreover, hospital pharmacies benefit from the expertise of clinical pharmacists who specialize in ophthalmology and are adept at managing complex treatment regimens. These pharmacists collaborate closely with ophthalmologists to tailor treatments, monitor patient responses, and adjust dosages as necessary. Research indicates that clinical pharmacists' involvement can improve treatment outcomes by up to 30%, as they provide patient education, manage side effects, and ensure adherence to prescribed therapies. Hospital pharmacies also have robust systems for pharmacovigilance, tracking adverse drug reactions, and ensuring patient safety, which is crucial for managing the side effects of AMD treatments, such as intraocular inflammation and increased eye pressure. With approximately 200,000 new cases of wet AMD reported annually in the United States, the role of hospital pharmacists in managing these treatments cannot be overstated.

Hospital pharmacies are leaders in the age-related macular degeneration market due to their ability to navigate complex healthcare regulations and secure insurance reimbursements. They are adept at handling the financial aspects of AMD treatments, which average around $2,000 per injection, making them accessible to a broader patient population. Studies show that 75% of AMD patients rely on insurance coverage for their treatments, underscoring the importance of hospital pharmacies' administrative capabilities. Furthermore, hospital pharmacies often participate in clinical trials and research, contributing to the development of new treatments and staying at the forefront of pharmaceutical advancements. This involvement ensures that they are always equipped with the latest, most effective medications, reinforcing their position as market leaders in the distribution of AMD treatment drugs.

North America Leads the Charge in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

North America's dominance in the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment market is attributed to several factors, including a high prevalence of the condition, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development. This analysis delves into the reasons behind North America's leadership and provides supporting statistics to illustrate the region's prominence. The prevalence of AMD in North America is notably high. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 11 million people in the United States suffer from some form of AMD, and this number is expected to double by 2050. Canada also reports significant numbers, with the Canadian Ophthalmological Society estimating that over 1.4 million Canadians are affected by AMD. This high prevalence drives the demand for effective treatments and supports a robust market for AMD therapies.

North America's healthcare infrastructure is among the most advanced globally. The region boasts a high number of specialized eye care centers and professionals. The United States alone has over 19,000 ophthalmologists, according to the American Medical Association. Furthermore, the region's healthcare spending in the world age-related macular degeneration market is substantial, with the U.S. spending $4.7 trillion on healthcare in 2023, as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This financial capacity ensures that patients have access to the latest and most effective treatments for AMD. North America is a hub for medical research and innovation. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated over $2.8 billion for eye-related research from 2016 to 2020. Additionally, pharmaceutical giants based in North America, such as Regeneron and Novartis, are at the forefront of developing new AMD treatments, including anti-VEGF therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several cutting-edge treatments in recent years, further solidifying North America's position as a leader in this market.

Supporting these points, recent statistics highlight the region's dominance. Moreover, clinical trials for AMD treatments are predominantly conducted in North America, with over 60% of global trials taking place in the region, as per ClinicalTrials.gov data. Additionally, the penetration rate of advanced diagnostic tools, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), is higher in North America than in any other region, enhancing early detection and treatment outcomes in the age-related macular degeneration market.

Key Players:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biogen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Eylea

Lucentis

Beovu

By Disease Type

Wet AMD

Dry AMD

By End Users

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

