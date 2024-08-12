AS Tallink Grupp: Change in substantial shareholding

On 12 August 2024, Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial change in shareholding. As at 9 August 2024 Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. does not have any holding in AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. held 65,010,589 shares which represented 8.743 % of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee