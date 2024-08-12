RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 5 TO AUGUST 9, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5 to August 9, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 800 20,74778 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 400 20,87588 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 271 20,92189 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 300 20,80271 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 100 21,06455 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 15 192 21,13784 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 100 21,06364 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 16 608 21,10814 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 400 21,7 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 200 21,68902 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 400 21,7 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 739 21,68988 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 202 21,37852 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 6 200 21,39969 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 21,376 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 18 598 21,44682 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 21,992 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 112 22,00596 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 600 21,97 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 374 21,98922 XPAR TOTAL 136 596 21,36509

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

