Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from August 5 to August 9, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5 to August 9, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/08/2024FR0010451203 1 800 20,74778AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/08/2024FR0010451203 11 400 20,87588CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/08/2024FR0010451203 3 271 20,92189TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/08/2024FR0010451203 13 300 20,80271XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/08/2024FR0010451203 1 100 21,06455AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/08/2024FR0010451203 15 192 21,13784CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/08/2024FR0010451203 1 100 21,06364TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/08/2024FR0010451203 16 608 21,10814XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/08/2024FR0010451203 400 21,7AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/08/2024FR0010451203 9 200 21,68902CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/08/2024FR0010451203 400 21,7TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/08/2024FR0010451203 11 739 21,68988XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/08/2024FR0010451203 1 202 21,37852AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/08/2024FR0010451203 6 200 21,39969CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/08/2024FR0010451203 1 000 21,376TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/08/2024FR0010451203 18 598 21,44682XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2024FR0010451203 1 000 21,992AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2024FR0010451203 9 112 22,00596CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2024FR0010451203 600 21,97TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2024FR0010451203 13 374 21,98922XPAR
 TOTAL 136 59621,36509 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

