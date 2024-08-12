Texas Hemp Business Council Names Mark Bordas as Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC), a nonprofit trade association focused on advancing and protecting hemp-derived cannabinoid products in the Lone Star state, today announced the appointment of Mark Bordas as executive director.



Bordas brings to the Texas Hemp Business Council more than 30 years of government affairs experience, serving clients in highly regulated industries such as alcohol, vaping, healthcare and tobacco. In addition to helping launch and grow a number of industry trade associations, Bordas has been instrumental in organizing and developing a wide range of successful state, and federal legislative and regulatory campaigns.

“Mark’s extensive background navigating complex regulatory landscapes, along with his work building trade associations, will surely benefit the Texas Hemp Business Council as our executive director, particularly now, as the hemp industry here in Texas and nationally is being threatened by potential bans,” said Cynthia Cabrera, founding board member of Texas Hemp Business Council and chief strategy officer at Hometown Hero. “His deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be crucial in advancing THBC’s goals.”

Bordas works as a government affairs specialist in Texas, assisting clients seeking legislative or regulatory relief in single or multiple states through lobbying, grassroots and communication strategies. Prior to that, he served nearly 20 years at Anheuser-Busch in varying roles coordinating legislative and regulatory activities. Bordas also was a founding member of the Texas Association of Manufacturers and served as the principal organizer of New Mexicans for Fairness and The Texas Brewers Institute (now the Texas Brewers Guild). Earlier in his career, Bordas was executive director of the Ohio Jewelers Association, where he grew the organization’s annual trade show into the fourth largest fine jewelry event in the U.S.

“As our industry navigates new regulatory and legislative challenges, the Texas Hemp Business Council will be a leading force for the thousands of local hemp businesses and farmers, working to ensure a fair and open market that fosters innovation, spurs investment and creates valuable jobs,” said Bordas. “Millions of veterans and adult consumers rely on hemp-derived cannabinoids as part of their daily lives, and we are fully committed to the future success of this industry, including all facets, from seed to sale.”

Bordas earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in public policy and management from The Ohio State University. He is also certified in mediation and alternative dispute resolution through the University of Texas School of Law.

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) is an advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the growth, development and sustainability of the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, as well as the adoption of best industry practices and standards that protect adult consumers. Established with the mission to support hemp farmers, producers and businesses, THBC serves as a vital resource for legislative advocacy, industry information, regulatory guidance and market opportunities. More information can be found by visiting https://texashempbusinesscouncil.com.



Media Contact: