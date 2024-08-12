NFM Lending Announces Promotion of Jordan Nutter to Branch Manager and Junior Partner of The Creator Collective

LINTHICUM, MD, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce the opening of a new branch, led by Loan Originator Jordan Nutter, who is also promoted to Junior Partner of The Creator Collective, a division of NFM that leverages social media and short-form video to share educational and entertaining content about mortgages and real estate. Under the moniker @anutterhomeloan, Jordan has amassed a following of close to a half million users on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Her new NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s needs.

“I am truly honored and excited to be stepping into this new leadership role,” explained Nutter. “This opportunity not only represents a personal milestone but also gives me a chance to continue to drive growth to this incredible team. I look forward to working together to achieve our shared vision of this division.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“We couldn’t be happier to elevate Jordan to this new role as she continues to establish herself as a leader in this industry,” said Bryan Harrison, President of The Creator Collective. “With her personal brand and robust presence across all social platforms, we are excited for her to help us recruit and grow our footprint as we continue to focus on assisting first-time homebuyers with obtaining homeownership.”

Nutter is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions for her new branch.

For more information, please contact:

Jordan Nutter

Junior Partner

NMLS# 1884801

678-900-9272

juntter@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/jnutter

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.