AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | July 2024

July YTD - July Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg July 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,927 13,248 -17.5 85,790 100,037 -14.2 78,850 40 < 100 HP 5,104 5,416 -5.8 31,568 34,392 -8.2 37,302 100+ HP 2,027 2,501 -19.0 13,798 14,790 -6.7 12,620 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,058 21,165 -14.7 131,156 149,219 -12.1 128,772 4WD Farm Tractors 415 350 18.6 2,223 2,223 5.2 930 Total Farm Tractors 18,473 21,515 -14.1 133,495 151,442 -11.9 129,702 Self-Prop Combines 639 790 -19.1 3,314 4,022 -17.6 1,643

Milwaukee, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers