UNCF to host 4th Annual “A Mind Is...”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala, supporting HBCUs and Students

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a major event during our yearlong 80th anniversary celebration, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its 4th annual UNCF Richmond “A Mind Is...”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala at 6:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at the Historic Hippodrome Theater. Nearly 150 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders and community influencers from across Virginia are expected to attend.



For 80 years, UNCF has strived to change the historically Black college and university (HBCU) narrative across the nation by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately establish careers that will build better futures for our society. UNCF is excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary and would like to acknowledge and thank the Coca-Cola Company, a Founding Sponsor, and Target, Presenting Sponsor.

“Since we were founded in 1944, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“This year marks our 80th anniversary. Our theme is ‘Honoring the Legacy, Transforming our Future.’ We will acknowledge and celebrate our founders, donors and philanthropic partners over the last eight decades. And we will be encouraging and transforming the next generation through education to achieve greater successes for our community and this nation. UNCF and HBCUs matter now more than ever as our students and institutions need ongoing support. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the UNCF Richmond “A Mind Is...”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala help us do just that,” said Lomax.



Sponsors and partners include DuPont, Virginia Union University, media partner Urban Views Weekly RVA and many others.



To be recognized will be the following 2024 honorees: UNCF Keeper of the Flame Award (Community) – the Honorable Vanessa Reese Crawford; Frederick D. Patterson Award (Education) – Dr. Kathy Franklin, Virginia University-Lynchburg; Corporate Partner Award (Business) – DuPont, Chemical Company; and Legacy Award – Richard A. Waller, Jr., Waller & Company Jewelers.



“Our goal is to be able to provide every local underrepresented student with the funds they need to support their college education and promote awareness of UNCF across the state,” said Dana Brown, Area Development Director.



With the help of the Virginia community, $1.75 million was awarded last year in scholarships and programs benefitting students attending UNCF-member HBCUs including Virginia Union University and other colleges and universities.



Entertainment will be provided by Jazzy Blu; based out of Washington D.C. with a jazzy neo-soulful sound enriched by the traditional jazz tones of years past. The event will also feature a cocktail reception, red carpet photo ops, elegant dining, silent auction and a Fund a Mission Appeal.



For more information and ticket or sponsorship opportunities, please go to UNCF.org/RichmondJazz or contact Dana Brown or Dianna Ruffin at 804.359.1581 or by email at dana.brown@uncf.org or dianna.ruffin@uncf.org. To stay connected to UNCF throughout the year, please visit UNCF.org/events. You can also follow this event @VAUNCF #UNCF #UNCFVA on social media.





About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. During its 80-year existence, UNCF has raised more than $5 billion and helped more than 500,000 students not just attend college, but thrive, graduate and become leaders. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.