Discrete Semiconductor Industry is Expected to Reach $ 44.2 Billion by 2033

Newark, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global discrete semiconductor market is expected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023-2032. North America emerged as the largest market for global discrete semiconductors, with a 39% market revenue share in 2023. The United States is an important country in the semiconductor sector for manufacturing, designing, and researching discrete semiconductors. The semiconductor business in the United States (including discrete) is also one of the top exporting industries. According to the International Trade Association (ITA), most semiconductors (more than 82%) are direct US exports. While the region accounts for approximately 22% of the global semiconductor market, it accounts for more than 10% of the discrete semiconductor market, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization.



Leading companies in the industry include ABB Limited, Fuji Electric Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia, ON Semiconductor, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors, D3 Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., among others, offer more significant opportunities and continuously focus on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6% Market Size in 2033 USD 44.2 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 233 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Discrete Semiconductor Market Growth Drivers Increase demand for electronics items

The type segment is divided into diodes, thyristors, transistors, modules, and others. The transistors segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 37.9% in 2023. A transistor is a semiconductor device that boosts or switches electrical signals and power. The transistor is a fundamental component of modern electronics. The component segment is divided into memory devices, discrete power, logic, and others. The memory devices segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 40.5% in 2023. Discrete semiconductor memory devices are utilized in various consumer electronics, including high-demand desktop PCs, tablets, laptops, and smartphones. The application segment is divided into networking and communication, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 38.8% in 2023. The electric automotive market is very competitive, and new manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Porsche, for example, outfitted their Taycan with an 800 V system, whereas many modern electric vehicles use 400 V batteries. This raises the growth of the automotive segment.

The global discrete semiconductor market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for power-efficient devices across various industries. Discrete semiconductors, including diodes, transistors, and thyristors, are critical components in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial systems.



As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency and miniaturization, discrete semiconductors are becoming indispensable. The market is also benefiting from the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions, where these components play a vital role in power management.

With technological advancements and the growing need for high-performance electronic devices, the Discrete Semiconductor Market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.



The growing requirement to control power across circuits drives the discrete semiconductor market. Furthermore, safety, infotainment, navigation, fuel efficiency in automotive components, security, solid-state lighting, automation, transportation, and energy management in industrial components likely drive the market expansion. An insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), for example, is a critical component of the EV power electronics system. IGBTs are projected to see significant demand as EV sales increase internationally.



