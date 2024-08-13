Beam Global Completes First European EV ARC™ Deployment for UK Ministry of Defence, Cyprus

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has deployed the first EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) at several British Sovereign Bases on Cyprus. This is the first EV ARC™ customer shipment out of Beam Global’s new European facilities. As previously announced , the UK MOD ordered $1 million worth of Beam products through Crown Commercial Service (CCS) which is the main purchasing vehicle for UK government entities. Additional products on order will be delivered in the coming months.



“We’re really happy to have recently procured ten Beam solar-powered EV ARC charging systems,” said Commanding Officer of Transport Unit HQ BFC, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Taylor. “These portable charging stations fit within a standard parking space and will harness the abundant sunshine from Cyprus and provide a clean energy source, significantly contributing to our environmental responsibility and enhancing our emergency resilience. They will support electric vehicles on Sovereign Bases Area camps during daytime or nighttime and will at the same time remind everyone of the importance of innovation to enhance capabilities by utilising our planet's solar power.”

“The Beam Team, Europe has integrated the EV ARC product line into the manufacturing facilities with excellence and impressive speed. In the past quarter, we have shipped products to Bosnia, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Herzegovina, Montenegro, Romania, and Serbia,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “This first ten EV ARC deployment out of Beam Europe validates our entrance into the European market - the largest in the world for our products. As the year progresses, we will continue to deliver on the many orders in our global pipeline and to build upon the tremendous momentum that our entrance into Europe has created.”

The Beam EV ARC™ system is a solar-powered, off-grid charging solution that can be quickly deployed without the need for construction, electrical work or utility connections. Ideal for both military and commercial uses, hundreds of these systems are in operation across the U.S., serving the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other federal and state agencies and a long list of commercial customers. Each EV ARC™ system independently generates and stores clean electricity, supplying power to up to six Level II EV chargers, which can charge six electric vehicles simultaneously. EV ARC™ systems also provide power to electrical equipment through an auxiliary power panel and the UK MOD intends to develop use cases which demonstrate that they can power vital systems without the need to connect to a utility grid or use diesel or gas-powered generators.

In 2023, the UK MOD announced plans to go fully electric with its ‘white fleet’ and set out a plan to see 100% of its car and van fleet to be completely zero-emission by the end of 2027. According to government officials, there are currently between 745-760 fully electric vehicles in the UK Armed Forces’ inventory, approximately 5.86% of the fleet. To support the UK government’s mission to electrify, Beam Global’s rapidly deployable charging infrastructure can be installed quickly, is transportable and includes an Auxiliary Power Panel to provide essential electricity for military equipment and personnel.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .

