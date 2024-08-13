Zapata AI to Deliver Real-Time Intelligence for Warfighters

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. ("Zapata AI") (Nasdaq: ZPTA), a leading provider of industrial-grade software for enterprise AI, has entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Special Operations Command ("USSOCOM").



Key Highlights of the CRADA include:

Empowering USSOCOM with advanced AI tools to enhance situational awareness, real-time decision-making, and operational readiness in challenging environments and contested spaces.

Accelerating USSOCOM’s ability plan, create, and deliver AI-driven advantage to align closely with specific mission objectives and parameters.

Deepening Zapata AI's existing relationship across the United States Department of Defense innovation ecosystem.



Under the terms of the CRADA, Zapata AI will leverage its Orquestra® platform to speed up the model development lifecycle (MDLC) and create AI and ML applications that enhance mission performance for USSOCOM's Hyper-Enabled Force (HEF) initiatives. The decision-support capabilities developed by the partnership will run on the edge in low connectivity environments on ruggedized high-performance computing (HPC) hardware.

"We are proud to support the brave men and women of USSOCOM in defending our national security around the world," said Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata AI. "Our battle-tested Orquestra platform, our ability to ingest and process vast amounts of streaming data in real-time, and our experience in rapidly deploying AI solutions in challenging environments will enhance USSOCOM's operational readiness with cutting-edge intelligence capabilities."

The collaboration with USSOCOM builds on Zapata AI's success in supporting Andretti Global's complex race intelligence and advanced analytics needs. In both cases, Zapata AI deploys an ensemble of small, specialized AI models at the edge, providing real-time analytics and decision support in environments with limited or unpredictable connectivity. Zapata has proven in its production solutions that deploying an ensemble of targeted models, rather than a single large, generalized AI model, delivers superior performance for mission-critical applications where speed and accuracy are paramount.

The CRADA deepens Zapata AI's existing relationships across the United States Department of Defense landscape. As the only company participating across all tracks of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking program, Zapata AI has led the groundbreaking work to estimate the economic utility and resource requirements for high-value quantum computing applications. In June 2024, Zapata AI and its collaboration partners published the findings from Phase II of the program.

About Zapata

Zapata AI (NASDAQ: ZPTA) helps large enterprise and government agencies unlock the promise of AI with industrial-grade enterprise AI solutions powered by Orquestra®, a proprietary software platform that speeds up the Model Development Lifecycle (MDLC). We use ensembles of specialized models and innovative quantum mathematics to deliver real-time, actionable insights across industries such as defense, manufacturing, automotive and finance. Our solutions excel in high-stakes scenarios where immediate, accurate decision-making is crucial, ensuring our clients maintain a competitive edge in rapidly changing environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices worldwide, Zapata AI holds one of the largest patent libraries for enterprise AI and quantum computing.

For more information on Zapata AI, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

