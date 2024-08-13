Pipefy Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process automation (BPA) solutions, today announced that it was selected for the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



Pipefy ranked 1,649 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, as well as number 66 in San Francisco, number 92 in IT services, and 257 in California.

“This achievement of joining the ranks of the companies on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the demand for our workflow automation solution that is helping businesses to more efficiently automate their processes,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and Founder of Pipefy. “We’d like to thank our team and our customers for helping to make our success possible.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For the complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care to AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their business fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

