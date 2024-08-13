Superconducting Wire Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Grow by $500 Million by 2030 - Lucrative Opportunities in Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing and Research

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Superconducting Wire is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the superconducting wire market is driven by several factors that underscore the diverse applications and ongoing innovations in this field. Technological advancements that reduce the cost and improve the performance of superconducting wires are crucial for broadening their adoption in energy, transportation, and healthcare sectors.

The increasing demand for efficient energy solutions and the integration of renewable energy sources also significantly contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, economic incentives, such as government grants and subsidies for advanced research and infrastructure projects, play a pivotal role in fostering the development and deployment of superconducting technologies.



Consumer behavior that leans towards more sustainable and efficient products further bolsters the demand for innovations in superconducting applications. Lastly, the constant pursuit of enhanced medical technologies, particularly in imaging and diagnostics, propels the need for high-performance superconducting wires, ensuring sustained growth and innovation in the market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the High Temperature Superconducting Wire segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Low & Medium Temperature Superconducting Wire segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $355.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $242.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth Opportunities in Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing and Research Steer Market Growth

The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors and Superconducting Wires

Spiraling Increase in Energy Demand Spurs Interest in Sustainable & Lossless Energy Transport Enabled by Zero Electrical Resistance Superconducting Power Lines: World Energy Consumption (in Quadrillion BTU) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030 & 2040

High Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Losses Brings Superconducting Power Lines Into the Spotlight for Resource Wastage Mitigation: World T&D Losses as a % of Total Energy Generated in Select Countries

Superconducting Wires Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Motor Market

Growing Demand for Superconductors for Computer Chip Designing Technology in Electronics Sector

Growth in Demand for Superconducting Wires in Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth

Rising Demand for Superconductors for MRI System in Medical Sector Propels the Market

Introduction of Ultra-Low Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (ULF-MRI) to Spur Superconducting Magnet Demand

Growing MRI Machine Availability in the Healthcare Sector Spurs Upstream Opportunities for Superconductors in the Production of MRI Machines: MRI Machines Per Million People in Select Countries

Increase in Demand for Efficient Electric Motors for the Medical Industry Drive Growth

Select Technology and Superconducting Material Innovations

High Raw Material and Manufacturing Costs Pose Challenge to the Industry

