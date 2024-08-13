Rendever Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company pioneering the future of aging through virtual reality (VR), today announces its recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, privately-owned companies. Rendever ranked No. 4949 overall, No. 138 in Massachusetts and No. 127 in Boston.



Having been recognized four consecutive years in a row, Rendever continues to spearhead the immersive health and AgeTech industries with world-class human-centered technology. With a focus on social health at its epicenter, Rendever is known for changing its approach to community building as we age and, in turn, shifting society’s relationship with aging. Since 2023, Rendever has been deployed to 225 additional communities. Thirty-four of its senior living operator groups recognized Rendever’s significance and impact on their residents and expanded Rendever to 113 additional community locations. Rendever is now deployed in over 700 care settings across North America and overall sessions have risen over 70% year-over-year, helping the aging population live happier, healthier, more connected lives.

“Our mission is to make aging a celebrated part of life, and one that’s full of vibrant connections. To see our growth recognized by Inc. for a fourth year is rewarding and speaks to the power of what mission-aligned teams can do,” said Kyle Rand, CEO and Co-founder of Rendever.

This year, Rand was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year and spoke at SXSW about technology’s role in addressing loneliness, along with numerous industry events. Rendever recently completed the world’s largest clinical trial on the use of VR for people living with dementia, with results expected to be published later this year.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .