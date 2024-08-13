Pipefy Announces New Generative AI Features for its Business Process Automation (BPA) Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the global leader in no-code business process automation (BPA), today announced new generative AI capabilities to accelerate workflow deployment, automate complex processes, and analyze data – using natural language and a true no-code interface. Ideal for HR, finance and procurement teams, Pipefy AI simplifies building, automating, and managing workflows and processes for users, including business users, citizen developers, and IT teams.



Pipefy AI consists of three core features: AI Automation, AI Agents and AI Co-pilot. AI Automation eliminates manual and repetitive tasks. AI Agents streamline service delivery, and AI Co-pilot builds new workflows and provides the data analysis and insights teams need to optimize them.

“With Pipefy AI, the potential for improving operational efficiency and productivity, as well as enabling more data-driven decision making, is astounding,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and Founder of Pipefy. “Every business has to deal with limited IT resources; Pipefy AI enables organizations to tap into knowledge workers and citizen developers to automate and develop workflows, while ensuring IT maintains governance and control over processes.”

AI-Driven Automations

Pipefy's AI Automations execute manual, repetitive, high-volume tasks through natural language, trigger-based prompts. This feature is part of its automation engine and expedites tasks such as image recognition, data extraction, and data interpretation. It significantly increases team efficiency by automating complex processes like matching data, verifying documents, generating content, and summarizing information.

For example, a legal analyst that needs to review 10 contracts with suppliers – a process that usually takes three hours – now takes just 30 minutes with Pipefy AI. For procurement/purchasing departments, examples of AI-driven Automations with Pipefy AI include:

Analyzing purchase requests or item descriptions and automatically placing them into the appropriate procurement categories

Automatically approving simple requests according to preset criteria, such as policies and budgets

Scanning procurement and transaction documents to ensure compliance with internal policies, industry regulations, and contractual agreements; flagging potential issues for further review and remediation

Customizable AI Agents

Pipefy AI-driven agents focus on service delivery. AI agents make it easy for users to submit and track their requests, locate and access documents and policies, and get fast responses to common questions, 24/7. The conversational experience allows users to interact naturally, making the process intuitive and engaging.

For example, in HR, an AI Agent can answer employee questions about PTO and benefits, or provide guidance on submitting a request for reimbursement.

In procurement/purchasing, examples of uses for the Pipefy AI-driven service agents include:

Assisting employees in creating and issuing purchasing requests

Providing automatic updates on the status of purchase orders and customer orders

Answering frequently asked questions about purchasing policies



AI Co-pilot

Pipefy's AI Co-pilot tool builds optimized workflows in seconds and delivers the data analysis and insights teams need to make strategic decisions. AI Co-pilot also guides users to most effectively utilize Pipefy.

For the procurement/purchasing department, examples for uses of AI Co-pilot include:

Generating financial performance and delivery reports





Analyzing supplier data to identify best partners based on past performance





Identifying bottlenecks, trends, and root causes



Availability

The generative AI capabilities announced today for Pipefy AI, including AI Automations, AI Service Agents and AI Co-pilot, are now available. (Agents and Copilot are available in public beta.) For more information on Pipefy AI, join the free webinar “A New Era of Efficiency: Meet Pipefy AI,” on August 14th at 1:00 p.m.(EDT) and register here .

Security

Pipefy AI uses strict security protocols to ensure the protection of data when using AI. This includes data encryption in transit (TLS 1.2 and higher) and the use of anonymization techniques to ensure sensitive data remains inviolable. In addition, the OpenAI API platform used by Pipefy AI has been audited and certified for SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, ensuring that all processed data meets the highest standards of security and protection.

Pipefy maintains a Data Process Agreement (DPA) with OpenAI to ensure that data is neither retained nor used for training purposes. It maintains a zero data retention (ZDR) policy: data is only processed for each specific request and then immediately discarded. Pipefy is GDPR and LGPD compliant. Pipefy meets or exceeds industry standards for data security, including SOC 1 II and SOC 2 II, as well as encryption of data at-rest and in-transit. And, it is certified ISO 27001, 27701, and 27018 compliant. Additional security features include MFA, SSO, audit logs, and role-based access management.

The generative AI capabilities announced today for Pipefy AI, including Automations, Service Agents and Copilot, are now available. For more information, visit https://www.pipefy.com/ai/

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in Operations, Finance, HR, Procurement, Customer Support and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Founded in 2015, the company today has more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including Visa, IBM, Volvo, Santander and Kraft Heinz. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

