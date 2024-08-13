Survey Finds Customers Take Multiple Supplements for Energy

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We need energy to get through our day, but it’s common for levels to fizzle out as the hours pile on. A recent survey of over 3,000 Life Extension customers* revealed that nearly half of respondents (42%) experience a midday slump, and most turn to a variety of different supplements to stay mentally and physically engaged. Life Extension’s newest supplement, Creatine & Acetyl-L-Carnitine Energy Plus helps combat mental and physical fatigue, supports cognitive function, and promotes exercise performance and recovery.

“We wanted to offer customers a practical formula to support the body’s main source of energy, a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP),” explained Dr. Cristina Matthewman, PhD, Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension. “Creatine and acetyl-L-carnitine both help maintain healthy cellular energy metabolism. Creatine is well-established for improvements in overall physical performance and body composition at any age and training level, and acetyl-L-carnitine has been clinically studied to encourage mental and physical energy and cognitive function in older subjects as well—so we combined them for whole-body benefit.”

The combination of creatine and carnitine can help the body keep up with demanding schedules, according to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “Whether we’re athletes or not, our cells need the right nutrients to make energy. A creatine-carnitine combo is a proactive way to fuel brain and muscle cells from within,” he said.

Available in an unflavored powder, Creatine & Acetyl-L-Carnitine Energy Plus is the newest addition to Life Extension’s active lifestyle line of products, which includes Super Carnosine to support muscle function, Tart Cherry with CherryPURE® to promote muscle recovery after exercise, and L-Glutamine to help maintain energy levels under heavy stress.

