Abell Celebrates World Honey Bee Day with Revolutionary Bee Gut Microbiome Research Offering Hope for Reversing Declining Pollinator Populations

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control, a trusted leader in pest management for over a century, is highlighting the important issue of bee gut health as part of its celebrations of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, August 17, 2024. This day draws attention to the alarming decline of global bee populations, a crisis with profound implications for food security and biodiversity. Bees, essential pollinators responsible for the reproduction of countless crops and wild plants, are facing significant threats due to habitat loss, climate change, and the spread of pests and diseases.

"At Abell Pest Control, our expertise in insects extends beyond managing those that pose risks to humans; we are also deeply invested in protecting beneficial insects like honey bees and wild bees," said Brett MacKillop, President of Abell Pest Control. "Recognizing the critical role bees play in pollination—responsible for 70% of it—we launched the 'Bee’cause We Care' program to make a positive impact. With honey bee populations declining worldwide, we felt compelled to leverage our knowledge to help. Our goals are to fund and promote research, raise awareness about the decline in bee populations, and actively engage our employees in efforts to support and increase these vital pollinators."

As part of this initiative, Abell provides financial support for students researching pollinators through their scholarship program. This year, the Abell Pest Control Scholarship in Pollinator Research was awarded to Christine Macpherson, a first-year MSc student in the Allen-Vercoe Lab at the University of Guelph. Christine’s groundbreaking research focuses on the gut microbiomes of Ontario bumblebees. Her innovative approach aims to establish a novel bumblebee gut cell line, which could provide critical insights into how these microbial communities impact bee health and resilience.

The Allen-Vercoe lab known for its pioneering work on gut microbiomes, studies the intricate relationships between the gut health of humans and honey bees. Much like in humans, a balanced microbiome is crucial for bees’ overall health and resilience against pathogens. The lab’s efforts include The Canadian Bee Gut Project was launched by the A-V lab in 2022, which surveys and analyzes the gut microbiomes from bees across Canada, correlating these findings with stressors such as agrochemical use, climate change, and pathogen exposure. The ultimate goal is to identify novel beneficial microbes of importance to the support of bee health. By introducing beneficial microbes to bee colonies, scientists aim to enhance their immune systems, improve their nutritional absorption, and ultimately strengthen the colonies’ survival. This microbial solution offers hope for reversing the trend of declining bee populations and securing the future of vital pollination services.

On World Honey Bee Day, Abell Pest Control is dedicated to protecting these essential pollinators. We encourage our community and partners to join us in raising awareness and taking action to ensure a sustainable future for bees and the ecosystems they serve. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in preserving biodiversity and securing food resources for future generations.

