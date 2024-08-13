Europe Creative Software Analysis Report 2024-2030: Increasing Demand for Digital Content Creation Tools Across Diverse Industries, Growing Emphasis on Visual Storytelling and Brand Communication

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Creative Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe creative software market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030

The rise of digitalization and remote work dynamics is fueling the adoption of creative software solutions that support remote collaboration and distributed workflows. With an increasing number of businesses and creative professionals working remotely, there is a growing demand for creative software tools that enable seamless collaboration, file sharing, and project management across different locations and time zones.

Cloud-based creative software solutions offer features such as real-time collaboration, version control, and cloud storage, enabling teams to work together efficiently and securely from anywhere, driving adoption and market growth in the region.







The growing importance of visual communication and storytelling is driving demand for creative software solutions that enable users to create immersive and engaging content experiences. As consumers increasingly prefer visual content over text-based content, businesses are investing in creative software tools that offer graphic design, video editing, animation, and virtual reality (VR) capabilities. These tools enable businesses to create compelling visual narratives, enhance brand identity, and connect with audiences on an emotional level, driving demand for creative software solutions across industries.



Moreover, the increasing focus on user experience (UX) and design aesthetics is driving the adoption of creative software solutions that prioritize usability, accessibility, and aesthetics. Businesses and designers recognize the importance of creating user-friendly and visually appealing experiences across digital platforms, websites, and applications. Creative software solutions that offer intuitive interfaces, customizable workflows, and design templates enable users to create polished and professional-looking designs with minimal effort, driving adoption and market growth in the European market.

Europe Creative Software Market Report Highlights

Based on deployment, the cloud segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 64.5% in 2023. Cloud-based creative solutions are in high demand as many organizations need more networks and infrastructure to manage the substantial volumes of data associated with internet streaming. The On-premises segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The category is expected to grow with an increase in spending on enterprise software and creative solutions throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the desktop publishing software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is being driven by various factors such as technological advancements and features like robust design tools, an intuitive interface, and compatibility with different file formats. The industry is experiencing growth due to the proliferation of smartphones and smart devices and an increase in broadcast channels. In addition, the expansion of Over-the-Top (OTT) and streaming technologies is expected to drive the industry's growth further.

In October 2023, Creative Force, a creative operations workflow platform, announced the successful completion of a Series A funding round, securing USD 8.9 million. The funding is earmarked for the expansion of its operations across various European regions, including the UK, France, the Nordics, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. In addition, the company plans to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform, enabling retailers and brands to leverage AI capabilities within their creative processes. The platform enhances communication and collaboration across the content production spectrum, ensuring consistent high quality while boosting efficiency by at least 30 percent. Furthermore, Creative Force seamlessly integrates with popular creative software such as Capture One, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Workfront.

