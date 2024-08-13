Hydration Belts Business Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydration Belts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Hydration Belts is estimated at US$41.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$77.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the hydration belt market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing popularity of outdoor sports and activities, fueled by a global trend towards health and fitness, is creating a substantial demand for convenient hydration solutions. Secondly, technological innovations and product enhancements are attracting a diverse consumer base, from casual runners to professional athletes. Moreover, rising awareness about the importance of proper hydration during physical activities is leading to greater adoption of hydration belts.
The expanding e-commerce sector is also playing a pivotal role, providing consumers easy access to a wide range of hydration belts with various features and price points. Lastly, endorsements from athletes and influencers on social media platforms are significantly boosting the visibility and credibility of hydration belts, driving their popularity and sales across different demographics.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hydration Belts without Bottle segment, which is expected to reach US$56.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.2%. The Hydration Belts with Bottle segment is also set to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.9% CAGR to reach $16.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adalid Gear, Airavat Toys and Sports, AiRunTech Sports, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
- How is the Global Hydration Belts Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
