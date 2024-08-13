CentralReach Named to Inc.’s Annual 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Fifth Time

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list as a fifth time honoree. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list highlights this year’s most successful and fastest-growing private companies across America. On this year’s list, CentralReach came in at 3051 across the full list, underscoring the company’s dedication to scale and meet the increasing demand for autism and IDD care services.

Now in its 43rd edition, the Inc. 5000 list highlights companies showing remarkable rates of growth across all the nation’s industries, ranking honorees based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. CentralReach also ranked in at 340 among the fastest growing private software companies in the U.S. featured on this year’s list, showcasing the company’s unwavering commitment to providing the best technology possible to help individuals diagnosed with autism and IDDs unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies this year and all the years prior,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Beyond reaching our revenue growth goals, I’m proud to see CentralReach grow to serve over 175,000 professionals delivering autism and IDD care to nearly 400,000 individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Being named to this list is an achievement that belongs to every member of the CentralReach family, including our partners, vendors, and customers. We look forward to continuing to impact our community with the most innovative, AI-powered solutions supporting the needs of all those that deliver autism and IDD care.”

In addition to being named to the Inc. 5000 list this year, Inc. has also recognized CentralReach as a Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Company, a Best Workplace in 2024, and even highlighted CentralReach as a winner of the Best in Business Award for ‘Best Software as a Service’ late last year.

The full ranked list and results of this year’s Inc. 5000 awards program can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

