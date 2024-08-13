Sunrise Records 132% Surge in First-Half Sales Volume, Featured in Guizhou TV Report as a Leading Anode Materials Manufacturer

ZIBO, China, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that the Guizhou Provincial Radio and Television Channel's "Finance Qianxinan" program featured an interview with Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of Sunrise.

The report highlighted that Sunrise is a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery anode materials, driving industrial innovation through technological innovation and has held more than 70 patents globally. Sunrise's products cover a wide range of anode materials, including synthetic graphite, natural graphite, composite graphite, soft carbon, hard carbon, and silicon-carbon, which are widely used in electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage. Sunrise has established in-depth R&D partnerships with multiple industry-leading enterprises across the value chain.

“In the first half of 2024, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. has sold 10,400 tons products, representing a 132% increase compared to the same period last year.” commented by Mr. Haiping Hu. “The Company’s production capacity can meet the increasing demand for high-end anode materials from multiple leading enterprises it has contracted with.”

Guizhou Provincial Radio and Television Channel commented that Sunrise strengthens the leading role of technological innovation and industrialization. The Company continuously enhances its competitiveness, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the industry, and has made a positive contribution to the economy of Guizhou Province.



About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

