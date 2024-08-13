Caregiver Action Network Announces Resource for BIPOC Caregivers of Children with Mental Health Issues

Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families of loved ones with mental illness are about to get more help thanks to Caregiver Action Network (CAN). Today, Caregiver Action Network is launching a new resource, Blueprint — For BIPOC Caregivers of Children with Mental Health Issues, to help families address some of the unique challenges they face when caring for a mentally ill family member.

“Mental illness can affect anyone, but our mental health system was not made with marginalized communities in mind” said Marvell Adams Jr., Chief Executive Officer of CAN. “Racism, stigma, and a lack of culturally relevant services can lead to difficulty and delay in getting the services and help caregivers need to help their child.”

Blueprint — For BIPOC Caregivers of Children with Mental Health Issues provides information specifically tailored to family caregivers of those affected by mental health issues through four resources:

Blueprint — For BIPOC Caregivers of Children with Mental Health Issues helps family caregivers with information to address challenges they may have such as “I wish I had known there were webinars and resources out there to help me,” “I wish I had known there were organizations for Blacks, where I could feel more understood and freer to share what I was going through,” or “Why is it taking so long to get a diagnosis?”

“At CAN, we have to make sure that our resources are for not only every caregiver, but all caregivers,” Adams said. “We hope that this Blueprint raises the voices of the caregivers who have been there to advocate for their child but have maybe not felt seen or heard in the same way that a caregiver from a non-marginalized community is.”

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or meeting the living needs of older adults. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.