Top Integrated Marketing Agency, Alloy, Debuts on the 2024 Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy, the Atlanta-based precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is honored to announce that it has debuted as the 289th fastest-growing private advertising and marketing firm in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

For over 40 years, the prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings provide a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This milestone is a reflection of the passion and innovation that drives our team at Alloy every day,” said Alloy’s CEO Raj Choudhury. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and this recognition fuels our excitement for what lies ahead. As we continue to evolve and push boundaries, we remain focused on delivering transformative results for our clients and forging new paths in the industry."

Recently named one of Atlanta’s top 25 advertising and marketing agencies, Alloy is coming off a record 2023 in which the firm grew 103% YoY and acquired creative and technical agency Narwhal Digital. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Alloy was founded in 2012 as a technology PR firm, quickly becoming one of the first to integrate demand generation into its offerings. More recently, Alloy added brand creative and digital experiences to its capabilities. As a result, today the agency’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs. This alignment across the entire business and user journey gives Alloy’s tech-enabled clients a leg up in their respective marketplaces.

Looking to work for an unconventional agency with meaningful benefits? Apply to join Alloy's crew today. For tech-enabled brands ready to invest more in storytelling and digital experiences, contact our strategists to learn more.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.