Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size To Worth USD 3.77 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 10.73%

New York, United States , Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.77 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.73% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5528

PM monitoring's main objective is to provide federal, state, and local regulatory efforts with air quality data so they can determine if a particular location has complied with ambient air quality criteria. To ensure consistency in air pollution monitoring across the nation, a Federal Reference Method (FRM) sampler is used when comparing results to the standards. At the moment, the FRM utilized to quantify PM 2.5 in the atmosphere is the gravimetric method. In FRM-based monitoring, ambient air is drawn through special filters at a fixed flow rate. Both before and after the sampling procedure, the filters are weighed at an appropriate place. By dividing the net mass of particles collected on the filter by the entire volume of air tested, the time-averaged concentration for the sampling period is computed. Furthermore, it is essential to assess the air quality in the surrounding area due to mining and industrial sites that can potentially cause serious air pollution. Understanding these consequences is essential to promoting future action aimed at reducing these negative effects and shielding the local community and employees from exposure. Industrial air pollution is the term used to describe hazardous or toxic compounds that are emitted into the atmosphere by factories, refineries, and other operations. Contamination of the land and water could result from these activities. Furthermore, these measures might have a greater detrimental impact on environmental health and air quality in rapidly industrializing areas. As industrialization and air pollution levels have increased, particulate matter and other toxins have contributed to the world's air pollution. Owing to these pollutants, the governments of numerous countries have created several national laws and enforced stringent municipal regulations to lower the quantity of air pollution that comes from industrial locations. However, unlike gas sensors, which can detect a wide range of contaminants, particulate matter sensors cannot identify the composition of pollutants precisely. Nonetheless, they can discriminate between various particle sizes. The foundation of modern low-cost particulate matter monitoring systems is light scattering technology; more precise but more expensive.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 105 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Light Scattering, Gravimetric, Opacity, Beta-Attenuation, and Others), By Size (PM1, PM2.5, PM5, and PM10), By Type (Indoor Monitoring and Outdoor Monitoring), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5528

The light scattering segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global particulate matter monitoring market is divided into light scattering, gravimetric, opacity, beta-attenuation, and others. Among these, the light scattering segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market during the projected timeframe. The infrared-based PM sensor has a simple structural design. An infrared LED light serves as its source of light. Reflection results from the LED's light colliding with the particles due to the light scattering principle. Due to their lower precision, infrared particle sensors are primarily used for the detection and alarm of relatively large particles in mining dust. It is unable to precisely ascertain the particle concentration.

The PM2.5 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global particulate matter monitoring market is divided into PM1, PM2.5, PM5, and PM10. Among these, the PM2.5 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market during the projected timeframe. It is made up of tiny particles that are small enough to linger suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods. These particles can be liquid or solid. These particles are extremely harmful since they can infiltrate the respiratory system profoundly and induce respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems, and even premature death when inhaled. To assess air quality, pinpoint pollution sources, and protect public health, it is imperative to monitor PM2.5, a major cause of air pollution.

The indoor monitoring segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market during the estimated period.

Based on the form, the global particulate matter monitoring market is divided into indoor monitoring and outdoor monitoring. Among these, the indoor monitoring segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market during the estimated period. Particulate matter is a major element affecting the quality of indoor air (PM). Since most people spend the majority of their time indoors, indoor PM is crucial to public health since indoor and outdoor concentrations can differ significantly. Monitoring specific indoor PM constituents can also be useful for collecting data for interior air pollution models, evaluation, or validation. The selected experimental techniques should maintain great accuracy and the gathering of data with high temporal and spatial resolution to track the kinetics of possible reactions and match the resolution of model estimates.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5528

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global particulate matter monitoring market over the forecast period. The speedy advancement of technology in air quality monitoring systems and the growing public awareness of the rapidly rising levels of air pollution are driving the market's revenue growth in this region. For example, the EPA has used a nationwide network of monitoring stations to produce ambient air quality trends for particulate matter (PM), often known as particle pollution. PM2.5 is the term for fine, inhalable particles that are usually no larger than 2.5 micrometers.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global particulate matter monitoring market during the projected timeframe. In the Asia-Pacific region, urbanization and industrial growth have picked up speed recently. This industrial expansion, which involves the generation of energy, buildings, and manufacturing, increases particulate matter emissions. For example, the Central Pollution Control Board oversees the implementation of the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP), a national program for ambient air quality monitoring. The network consists of 804 operating stations and serves 344 cities and towns in 28 states and 6 Union Territories.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market include ACOEM Group, AMETEK, Inc., Spectris plc, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Sick AG, Particle Measuring Systems (PMS), Opsis AB, Siemens AG, HORIBA, Bosch Auto Parts, Teledyne API, and Other key companies.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5528

Recent Developments

In July 2024, MOA Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the release of two new air quality monitors: the 5030iQ SHARP (Synchronized Hybrid Ambient Real-time Particulate) Monitor and the Thermo Scientific 5014iQ Beta Attenuation Monitor. New Next-Generation Ambient Continuous Particulate Monitors from Thermo Fisher Scientific Enable Continuous Air Quality Monitoring and Reporting. These models are revolutionizing ambient real-time particle monitoring and have recently been added to Thermo Scientific's iQ Series platform.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, By Technology

Light Scattering

Gravimetric

Opacity

Beta-Attenuation

Others

Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, By Size

PM1

PM2.5

PM5

PM10

Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, By Type

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Agrochemical Packaging Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Plastic, Paper, Metal, and Others), By Product Type (Pesticides, Herbicides, Fertilizers, Insecticides, and Others), By Material (Pouches, Bags & Sacks, Bottles, Containers, Boxes, Drums, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global AR In Agriculture Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming), By Solution (Software, Hardware, and Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Agriculture Equipment Finance Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Loans, Leases, and Line-of-Credit), By Product (Harvesters, Haying Equipment, Tractors, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter