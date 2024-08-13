Ring Energy Announces Participation In Enercom Denver Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Paul McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on Monday, August 19th, 2024 at 11:20 am Mountain Time (12:20 pm Central Time).

Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted the day of the event in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations”.

