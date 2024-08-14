Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Edwards Lifescience, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, LIVANOVA, Boston Scientific, Artivion, MicroPort Scientific, Venus Medtech

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Forecast Report By Type, Material, End-User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market will grow to US$ 17.58 billion in 2032 up from US$ 6.34 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 11.99% Between 2024 and 2032. Some of the main drivers creating the market demand are increased geriatric population and an uptrend in the minimally invasive procedures, and the growing incidence of CAD.







TAVR which stands for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to treat a spectrum of heart valve diseases with a specialized focus being placed on aortic stenosis for patients who are geo-surgical for open surgical intervention. TAVR entails using a catheter to place a collapsible valve in the heart via vessels; the common site is the femoral artery in the groin, though other sites include chest or transapical.



This procedure is useful in patients who cannot undergo routine surgery probably due to their old age or presence of other diseases. TAVR has lower rates of recovery time than regular methods of treatments and has also been seen to cause less complications as compared to surgical procedures. The valve is expanded within the diseased valve and placed in its normal position to allow proper circulation without having to open up the chest.

TAVR has dramatically become the treatment for severe aortic valve disease for patients considered high risk for standard valve replacement surgery. Some factors, such as technology and procedural techniques, are evolving progressively; thus, increasing the applicability and effective rates of TAVR among different groups of patients.



Driving Forces for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market

As the world population ages, there is an increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is particularly observed in the elderly, and the most frequent heart valve disorder is aortic stenosis. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is used as a less invasive procedure for the aged and other high-risk groups for open heart surgery.

THVR entails the placement of a collapsible valve using a catheter; commonly via the femoral artery with no need for an open-heart surgery because the defective valve is replaced with a new one. This approach makes the patients' recovery shorter, they spend less time in the hospital and have less chances to develop other complications. It is especially suitable for the elderly patients who want to obtain efficient treatment without the exacerbation of other risks linked to more radical operations.



Continuous innovations in catheter-based technologies and valve designs



Ongoing improvements in catheter devices and valves shapes are the main factors that define the progress of Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR). They improve procedural results, reduce procedural complications, and optimize the patient's benefits because they are more precise. Advanced imaging approaches such as a three-dimensional approach and real-time imaging direction help in improving the precision when inserting these valves, thus leading to few problems.

Cartilage replacement valvular design coupled with the next-generation valve structure and material that is biocompatible help in improving the longevity as well as the efficiency of the artificial heart valves. Such developments make THVR applicable with more patient populations, whether because of their difficult anatomies or high surgical risks. Due to the continuous advance in technology, the THVR market has potential for development to provide better treatment in cardiovascular sciences for patients.



Favorable regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies



Availability and reimbursement practices are the keys to attaining optimal THVR procedures' results. Most of these policies include the following: These enable a larger clientele base of THVR treatment beneficiaries given that insurance covers and/or financial assistance are involved. This is due to the fact that, more often than not, healthcare providers would go with the flow and provide THVR as a treatment option as long as the guidelines and policies are set, backed and supported by government agencies and insurance companies.

However, the current legal actions promote the investment in the new THVR technologies and therefore there is general improvement in the procedural techniques and new device inventions. This action promotes the delivery of effectual cardiovascular treatment to patients as well as the innovation of state-of-the-art medical devices hence proving fruitful to the better delivery of health care.



Asia Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market



The Asia THVR market is growing at a fast pace for many reasons. The spike in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases especially in the aging population in Thailand, India, Japan and China among other nations results in high demand for THVR procedures. Advancement in technologies used in catheter-based interventions and imaging are enhancing the procedural results, thus raising the usage rates across these areas. Further, the availability of endosteal and positive regulatory policies and up surging healthcare costs improve the THVR treatment accessibilities.



With the development of the healthcare infrastructure and the general public's growing awareness of minimal invasive cardiac procedures, THVR is anticipated to experience a growth in demand. Advancements in new generation valves and consistent investments in the healthcare sector area add to the growth of the market. The Asia THVR market will be an ideal market for healthcare facilities and medical device companies that aspiring to address the growing needs for the enhancement of heart care in Asia.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

LIVANOVA PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Artivion, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

Type - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement

Material - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Mechanical valves

Biological Valves

End User - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Country - Market breakup of 25 Countries

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the world



