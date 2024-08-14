Instant Noodles Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Instant Noodles is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the instant noodles market is driven by several factors, including urbanization, busy lifestyles, and the increasing demand for convenient food options. As more people move to urban areas and face time constraints, the need for quick and easy meal solutions has surged, making instant noodles a popular choice.

Additionally, the affordability of instant noodles makes them accessible to a wide range of consumers, particularly in developing regions where economic factors play a significant role in food choices. The expansion of the global middle class and the increasing purchasing power have also contributed to market growth, as consumers seek diverse and innovative food products.

Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has made instant noodles more accessible, with online platforms offering a variety of brands and flavors to consumers worldwide. Health and wellness trends are prompting manufacturers to innovate and offer healthier versions, catering to health-conscious consumers. As these trends continue, the instant noodles market is expected to grow robustly, driven by the need for convenience, affordability, and continuous product innovation.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Packet Instant Noodles segment, which is expected to reach US$25.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Cup / Bowl Instant Noodles segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.3% CAGR to reach $12.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Instant Noodles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

An Introduction to Instant Noodles

Types of Noodles

Noodles Based on Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to Stay Competitive

Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market

Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

Competition

Global Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players (in %) for 2024

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales of Instant Noodles

Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles Market

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification

Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing Nutritional Deficiencies

Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major Restraint

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures

Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?

Wheat: A Major Ingredient

Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity

A Peek into the Manufacturing Process

Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles

Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles in Asia-Pacific

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

ITC Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

COFCO Group

Acecook Vietnam JSC

GGM World Limited

Baixiang Foods Co., Ltd.

Blue Dragon

Chadha Oriental Foods, a Division of Grace Foods UK Ltd

Chewy International Foods Ltd.

IFFCO Group company

Jack Hua Company Limited

Ettason Pty. Limited

