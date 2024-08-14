Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Report 2024-2029: Governments Worldwide are Encouraging the Use of Green Packaging, with Ireland, Italy and Japan Offering Tax Exemptions for Compostable Packaging

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable plastic packaging was valued at USD 86.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 122.4 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%

This report analyzes the global sustainable plastic packaging market by segmenting it based on packaging type and end user. On the basis of packaging type, the market is further segmented into recycled packaging, reusable packaging and bioplastic packaging. Recycled packaging is additionally segmented into R-PET, R-PE, R-PP, R-PS and others (such as R-PVC, R-PLA, etc.). Bioplastic packaging is additionally segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable bioplastic.

The sustainable plastic packaging market is segmented based on end user into the following segments: food and beverage, industrial and chemical, healthcare, personal and home care, and others. These market segments are analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2024 through 2029.

The Report Includes

66 data tables and 42 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for sustainable plastic packaging

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the sustainable plastic packaging market, with market share analysis by packaging type, end use application, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Amcor, Berry Global Group, Constantia Flexibles, NatureWorks and Plastipak Holdings.

Sustainable plastic packaging, which is crafted from materials that can be recycled or are biodegradable, provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics. Recyclable PET and recyclable HDPE are two examples of plastics that can be reprocessed into new products. Additionally, biodegradable materials like PLA, which is starch and cellulose-based, are designed to biodegrade in compost. These materials are versatile and used in various applications, from food containers to flexible packaging. Demand for these types of sustainable packaging is growing in industries such as fashion and healthcare, as they offer environmental benefits without compromising performance.

In the fashion industry, an estimated 150 billion plastic packaging bags are used annually, most of which end up in landfills. Switching to eco-friendly packaging in the food industry is also critical, since food packaging accounts for 40% of the 141 million tons of plastic waste produced annually (Tipa Ltd., 2024, What Is Sustainable Packaging?). Sustainable packaging tackles this major pollution source by prolonging the shelf life of perishable goods while aligning with consumer demands for environmentally responsible solutions. By moving away from conventional plastics, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, decrease landfill waste and help create a healthier planet. Furthermore, compostable food packaging supports a circular economy, ensuring materials are reused for as long as possible before eventually decomposing into nutrient-rich soil.

Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of green packaging. Countries like Ireland, Italy and Japan offer tax exemptions for compostable packaging. Packaging with less than 30% recycled materials in the U.K. faces higher taxation. The U.K.'s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes hold producers and retailers accountable for the end-of-life of their packaging, taxing hard-to-recycle plastics and exempting sustainable packaging.

These measures are part of a global agenda to promote sustainable packaging for a healthier planet. Sustainable plastic packaging is integral to the circular economy, as it uses raw materials efficiently and returns these materials to their origins. This approach minimizes the waste of resources like water and energy, supporting healthy globalization and the well-being of our planet.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $86.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $122.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Generation of Plastic Waste

Recycled Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Bio-based Plastic Packaging

Supply Chain Analysis

Feedstock

Sustainable Plastic Packaging

Distribution and Logistics

Consumers

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Consumer Preference for Bioplastic Use of Bio-Based Flexible Materials for Primary Packaging Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Demand Increases Reusable Packaging to Achieve Efficiency and Environmental Goals

Market Opportunities Advances in Recycling Technology Environmental Awareness, Regulatory Pressures and Circular Economy Initiatives

Market Challenges Low Plastic Recycling Rate Higher Cost of Biopolymers Other Sustainable Packaging Solutions



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Advances in Bioplastic Packaging

Advances in Recycling Technology

Chemical Recycling

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Packaging Type Recycled Packaging Reusable Packaging Bioplastic Packaging

Market Analysis, by End User Food and Beverage Industrial and Chemical Healthcare Personal and Home Care Other End Users Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Positioning

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry

ESG Practices in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry

Emerging Sustainability Trends

Company Profiles: Sustainable Plastic Packaging

AIM Reusable Packaging

Amcor

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Georg Utz Holding

Mondi

Natureworks

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Swapbox

Tipa Ltd.

Company Profiles: Biopolymer Producers

3M

Arkema

BASF

Braskem

Totalenergies Corbion

