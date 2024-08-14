From the City of Lights to the City that Never Sleeps: UYBA Busto Arsizio Alum and Team USA Olympic Volleyball Silver Medalist Jordyn Poulter Lights Up Times Square After Paris

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all volleyball and women’s sports enthusiasts: women’s professional volleyball has finally arrived in the US. Today, a full billboard display of Olympic silver medalist Jordyn Poulter was shown in New York’s iconic Times Square. Poulter originally played at UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l., commonly known as UYBA Busto Arsizio or UYBA, Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings PLC’s historic, majority-owned volleyball club.

“Jordyn Poulter represents everything that is right about this amazing sport. Her numerous achievements and medals are a real tribute to her talent and work ethic,” said Dicey McGraw, Head of US Operations at Brera Holdings PLC. McGraw was on the UCLA women’s volleyball, including a stint as captain, during her tenure at the university from 2007-2011.

Poulter, like many US women professional volleyball players, started her career in 2018 playing in Italy. Italy, who won the Olympic gold medal in a decisive showdown against Team USA on Sunday, has one of the best volleyball leagues in the world. As Poulter is just two years removed from her time at UYBA – making it to the Olympic finals is no coincidence.





JORDYN POULTER (USA) - played for 2 seasons at UYBA from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022

“With Jordyn Poulter on their roster UYBA was able to reach the semifinals in the European Champions League in 2022, and two years later she is front and center at the gold medal game representing the USA. At UYBA we love to see our current and past players excel on and off the court. It is also wonderful to see the sport of volleyball and all women’s sports continue to grow and get the attention they deserve,” commented Perrine.





JORDYN POULTER (USA)

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In June 2024 the North Macedonian women’s football club Tiverija Strumica officially become part of the Brera family with the establishment of a joint-stock company controlled by Brera Holdings called Women's Football Club Tiverija Brera AD Strumica (“Brera Tiverija”). Brera Tiverija is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC. This is a landmark transaction that marks a first in women’s football in North Macedonia, showing Brera Holdings’ ongoing dedication and commitment to investing in women’s sports, gender equity, and social impact globally.

As part of Brera Strumica, Brera Tiverija will continue to build upon the work that Brera Strumica President Goran Pandev has done in North Macedonia towards professionalizing the sport in the country. Brera Tiverija is the first joint-stock company in women’s football in North Macedonia, and Brera Holdings is also the first foreign investor in women's football in North Macedonia. The move away from an association ownership will open the door for future investment into Brera Tiverija.

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



