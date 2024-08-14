Nasdaq Private Market Names Brett Mock Chairman of NPM International to Lead Expansion Efforts for Its Secondary Liquidity Solutions Worldwide

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors, announced today that it has named Brett Mock as Chairman of NPM International. In this new role, Mr. Mock will be responsible for creating new distribution partnerships with financial institutions in key strategic NPM growth markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.



Mr. Mock will rely on his 30-plus years of experience in the financial services industry to establish commercial relationships that enable the delivery of NPM products and services around the world, focusing on top-tier global banks, institutional investors, family offices, venture capital firms, private equity firms, and global exchanges. Products in scope for his new focus include the NPM SecondMarket™ trading solution, Tenders, Transfer and Settlement, Tape D™ Data, and enterprise software.

He will also lead the global launch of NPM’s new special purpose vehicle (SPV) products. NPM understands investors’ need for a more fair, transparent, and high-integrity SPV product in the private market. By leveraging their decade of strong issuer relationships, NPM can deliver exclusive access to some of the most innovative and dynamic private companies to global investors.

“International expansion has long been an ambition of our company given the global nature of the private equity market. I am thrilled to have Brett lead our efforts to build partnerships with the most preeminent financial institutions in key markets around the globe,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market. “Over the past three years, Brett successfully built our Capital Markets team while spearheading the development of our cutting-edge SecondMarket™ trading marketplace. Having delivered these critical projects, he is now ready for his next strategic assignment and will help advance NPM’s international expansion.”

Since 2021, Mr. Mock has served as a Senior Vice President and the Head of Global Capital Markets at NPM. He has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to NPM, Mr. Mock was a Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Capital Markets Gateway, between 2017 and 2020. Previously, he was a Partner and Managing Director at JonesTrading, where he covered large mutual funds and hedge funds. Mr. Mock was also a Managing Director and Senior Institutional Equity Sales Trader for seven years at BTIG, where he helped build out the firm’s institutional business. Earlier in his career, he was also a Director and Senior Institutional Sales Trader at Wachovia Securities (acquired by Wells Fargo), and a Principal Nasdaq Market Maker and Sales Trader at Banc of America Securities/Montgomery Securities. Mr. Mock began his career with Spear, Leeds and Kellogg (acquired by Goldman Sachs). He was named the National Chairman of the Security Traders Association in 2010 and served as a board member between 2005 and 2011. In 2005, Mr. Mock was the President of the San Francisco Security Traders Association and a board member from 2002 to 2006. He earned his undergraduate degrees from the University of Washington.

NPM operates as an independent entity with strong support from its industry-backed consortium of investors which includes premier financial institutions, global banks, and other asset managers. Collectively, the company serves private companies, employees and investors with high-integrity trading, an alternative trading system, settlement services, data, and other tools to help clients achieve better financial futures. Today, the company services some of the world’s most innovative private companies with solutions for the liquidity needs of their employees and institutional investors. The company has executed more than $50 billion in transactional value across 760 company-sponsored liquidity programs and block trades since inception.

“It’s an honor to accept this new role as we expand our footprint and strengthen connectivity with partners across the globe,” said Mr. Mock. “I look forward to continuing to work with our outstanding leadership team to help lead our company into its next phase of growth. The investor landscape is quickly evolving globally which presents new and exciting opportunities to partner with entities to introduce new strategic products such as NPM SPVs, solve complex market friction points, and develop protocols that benefit clients.”

NPM Company Solutions supports private companies using proprietary technology to facilitate tenders, auctions, and pre-direct listing programs. The SecondMarket™ Trading Marketplace is bringing transparency and efficiency to the block trading of private shares for employees and investors with a model fully aligned with the interests of private companies. Its patent-pending Transfer and Settlement technology streamlines the complex, burdensome process of post-match workflows for companies and trading counterparties. Tape D™ Data and Analytics delivers actionable insights into trading activity and private companies for investors. SPVs provide investor access to some of the most disruptive private companies. Wealth Solutions will connect clients with resources to manage their newly earned funds and support tax requirements.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X @npm for the latest company news.

