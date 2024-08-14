Report Forecasts Rising Pending Disability Claims Through 2033, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pending disability claims projected to rise sharply over the next decade, Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, highlights the increasing importance of expert SSDI representation and financial planning. According to a new Social Security Administration Actuarial Note, without significant increases in staffing at state Disability Determination Services (DDS) and the Office of Hearings Operations (OHO), the backlog of disability claims is expected to grow substantially, complicating the already challenging process for claimants. This growing complexity underscores the critical need for specialized SSDI services, offered by Allsup, designed to assist in navigating and expediting the SSDI process.

The Actuarial Note, authored by SSA Chief Actuary Stephen Goss and Deputy Chief Actuary Michael Stephens, outlines three future scenarios based on different staffing and productivity levels within the DDS and OHO. The most favorable scenario suggests that a 20% staffing increase – focused on DDS examiners and administrative law judges from 2025 to 2029 – could lead to a smaller increase of pending claims by 2033 of just 2 percent.

The existing budget assumes a 17.8% increase in initial applications from 2023 to 2033, the authors state. Without increased staffing and some minimal improvement in retention – the report states initial pending claims are estimated to increase by 249% in this time period. The authors emphasize the critical need for hiring, training and retention of staffing just to maintain the current level of agency productivity.

“This is not good news for SSDI applicants,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. SSDI claimants are waiting an average 230 days for initial applications to be decided – a duration that is double pre-pandemic waits of approximately 110-120 days.

“These long waits for initial applications are creating significant hardship for claimants, with an impact on their health, finances and families,” Geist said. “In the face of these daunting projections, the role of specialized SSDI representation like Allsup becomes even more critical. Our expertise not only significantly enhances the likelihood of a successful claim, but we’ve designed our Disability Financial Solutions to help claimants reduce the financial devastation of these prolonged wait times.”

Allsup representation streamlines the complex process of filing and appealing disability claims, offering an advantage to claimants navigating this daunting landscape. One helpful feature is applying using the proprietary online tool: empower by Allsup®, which is accessible on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile devices. This accessibility ensures that individuals nationwide can receive expert assistance regardless of their location or device, making the process of applying for SSDI benefits more efficient and less stressful on a larger scale.

Financial worries also become pressing with longer wait times, Geist said. According to the SSA, one in four 20-year-olds will experience disability before retirement and may need to apply for SSDI benefits for income. To help customers with these financial concerns, Allsup offers its Disability Financial Solutions®, which provides tailored resources to claimants in order to maintain financial stability during and after the application process. Allsup remains committed to providing essential services and resources to those navigating the complexities of disability claims, ensuring better outcomes and financial security for disability claimants.

