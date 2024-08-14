Automotive Data Logger Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7.80 billion by 2032 | Driven by increasing complexity of vehicle systems | Research Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Data Logger Market Share is projected to reach USD 7.80 billion By 2032 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% over 2024-2032.





Download PDF Sample of Automotive Data Logger Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2164

Key Players:

Major players listed in the Automotive Data Logger Market are, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental Automotive GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Harman International, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., HEM Data Corporation, Influx Technology, Danlaw Technologies India Limited, MEN Micro Inc., MadgeTech, Inc, NSM Solutions, myCarma, and Transtron Inc.

Demand for data loggers has grown due to increased attention towards vehicle safety and the need to optimize vehicle performance.

The devices then collect data on such important parameters as speed, acceleration, braking, and engine performance, which can be used by manufacturers to identify potential issues and refine vehicle design for a better driving experience. That's the very reason sophisticated data-logging technologies for monitoring complex operations of autonomous and electric vehicles were sorely needed.

There is great potential in the emerging markets, where the auto sector is growing at YoY of 11%.

Advanced sensing and data analytics can provide an in-depth view into vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and safety in real-time. Finally, increasing electric vehicles call for sophisticated data logging to track battery health and charging patterns, among other vehicle performance metrics.

Development of user-friendly interfaces and cloud-based data storage platforms further extend the reach of this market. Focusing on region-specific needs, usage of technological advancements, and creation of cooperation with vehicle manufacturers are some of the ways companies can unlock the real potential of the automotive data logger market.

Automotive Data Logger Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.94 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.80 billion CAGR 7.89% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increased use of sensors on the automotive network architecture generates more data.

Growth in automotive data logger market through real-time vehicle data analysis

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Automotive Data Logger Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2164

The hardware segment is dominating in this market, with a share of over 60% of the total automotive data logger market.

This is due to the rising penetration of advanced driver assistance systems and growing adoption of electric vehicles. The largest share in the overall market is held by the passenger car segment on account of increased sales of passenger vehicles across the globe. The segment of application that is growing at the fastest pace is telematics, driven by increasing demand for connected vehicles and the proliferation of IoT devices.

The APAC region is estimated to take a 50% share of the market and continue to dominate it during 2024-2032.

China, India, and Japan are key contributors to this growth, wherein China is becoming the largest market, underpinned by its gigantic automotive industry and government efforts to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The APAC region is projected to grow close to about 8-10% CAGR in the stated period. This would be propelled principally by an ever-growing demand for data-driven insights in view of improving vehicle performance, safety, and fuel efficiency.

These key segments are hardware, software, and services within the APAC market; though, there is an increasing focus on cloud-based solutions and data analytics.

Some key trends in the industry are the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions to house and analyze data for real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics.

On the other hand, there is a rising demand for advanced analytics tools that will help derive valuable insights from the data being collected to aid decision-making processes related to vehicle development, fleet management, and insurance telematics.

Besides, data loggers are increasingly integrated into other vehicle systems, like telematics units and ADAS, to enable a holistic view of vehicle performance and driver behavior.

Additionally, the growing trend has been the use of wireless technologies, such as 5G, that ensure faster and more reliable data transmission.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Eaton Corporation, which compete based on product innovation, technological expertise, geographic reach, and pricing strategies.

Increased number of small specialized companies, which offer very detailed solutions, and leverage these solutions together with the technological innovation, realized in the past decade.

Based on these trends, the competitive intensity at large is medium as established players take up a good share of the market volume, while entering players make inroads with the help of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Automotive Data Logger Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2164

Key takeaways

The fast adoption rate can be attributed to factors such as increased vehicle complexity, strict regulatory standards, and a strong focus toward vehicle safety and performance.

Demand has been further fueled by the revolution in connected cars with data loggers allowing the collection and subsequent analysis of large pools of data for applications such as telematics, fleet management, and predictive maintenance.

Now the automotive aftermarket is emerging to be a major area of growth for data loggers because of awareness from consumers looking for performance enhancement and diagnostic tools.

Though the hardware segment currently has the largest market share, there is gradually more focus on software and services, including cloud-based solutions and data analytics platforms.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Vehicle Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

5.2 Emission Standards Compliance, by Region

5.3 Vehicle Technology Adoption, by Region

5.4 Consumer Preferences, by Region

5.5 Aftermarket Trends (Data on vehicle maintenance, parts, and services)

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and supply chain strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Channel

Controller Area Networking (CAN & CAN FD)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Flex Ray

Ethernet

8. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Connection Type:

SD Card

USB

Bluetooth/WIFI

9. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Application

Pre-sales

Post-sales

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Automotive Data Logger Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automotive-data-logger-market-2164

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.