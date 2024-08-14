Acentra Health Named one of the ‘Fastest Growing Companies’ by the Washington Business Journal

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better outcomes for their priority populations, has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s “Fastest Growing Companies” list, which highlights private companies in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with the highest three-year sustained revenue growth. The company’s inclusion on the list is a result of its strategic investments in expanding its market share and its highly skilled workforce.



Acentra Health experienced triple digit revenue growth from 2021-2023. During that span, the company:

Completed two acquisitions, which expanded its client reach to 45 states and 25 federal agencies, impacting the lives of more than 140 million beneficiaries nationwide.

Made strategic technology investments in AI, machine learning, and other areas to drive efficiency and help address the health-related social needs of its clients’ priority populations.

Grew its global workforce by 158%.



“We are honored to be recognized as part of Washington Business Journal’s fastest growing companies list,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “Our growth journey comes down to an unrelenting commitment to delivering maximum value and impact for our clients, which is only possible because of our more than 3,200 outstanding employees and their unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and services to our clients and the people they serve.”

Companies included in the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies list were required to be globally headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area, be independently owned, and meet sustained year-over-year revenue growth targets. Finalists underwent a rigorous independent review.

“Acentra Health established a strong vision to position itself as the market leader in developing, implementing, and deploying health solutions and services that accelerate better outcomes for the priority populations served by our clients. I’m pleased that Washington Business Journal has validated the success of our strategy by naming Acentra Health to their list of top performing organizations,” said Kelly Loeffler, Chief Growth Officer.

The Washington Business Journal will reveal the rankings of its 75 finalists at an award ceremony in October 2024.

In June, Acentra Health was the winner of the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital Chapter’s Corporate Growth Award for companies over $250 million in annual revenue for creating significant corporate value in 2023.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552