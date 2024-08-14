Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Salehiya Medical, Aljeel Medical, Alhammad Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Philips, Dexcom, Ascensia

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Smart Glucose Meters, Smart Insulin Pens), Type, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia digital diabetes management market size is anticipated to reach USD 208.3 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030

Several factors are propelling market growth. The rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and changing dietary habits is a significant driver. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in July 2023, type 2 diabetes, resulting from lifestyle factors like insulin resistance, is prevalent in Saudi Arabia, affecting 17.1% of adults in 2022.







Consumption of processed and sugary foods is a significant contributor to diabetes prevalence. The country's rapid expansion and modernization have led to increased intake of calorie-rich, unhealthy foods, leading to higher rates of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular issues. Consequently, there is a growing demand for health management solutions.



Another key factor is the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, including wearable devices, mobile applications, and telemedicine. These technologies offer convenient ways for patients to monitor their blood sugar levels, track their diet and exercise, and communicate with healthcare providers remotely, thus enhancing overall diabetes management.



Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the continuous glucose monitoring systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.6% in 2023 due to its ability to provide accurate and real-time blood glucose readings, facilitating timely management of diabetes

Based on product, the smart insulin pens segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Their built-in memory capabilities allow tracking and analyzing insulin doses over time, enabling better treatment adjustments. Features like dose reminders and connectivity to mobile apps enhance user engagement and adherence to insulin therapy regimens.

Based on type, the wearable devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.0% in 2023 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. They promote active self-management by empowering individuals with instant feedback and alerts, facilitating timely interventions to maintain optimal health

Based on end-use, the home settings segment has captured the largest market share of 64.3% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. They offer a familiar and comfortable environment for individuals to manage their diabetes effectively without the constraints of a clinical setting. They enable personalized care tailored to the individual's needs, promoting autonomy and self-management.

Companies Featured

Salehiya Medical W/H (SA)

Aljeel Medical (SA)

Alhammad Medical (SA)

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Dexcom

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $116.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $208.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.2.2. Type Outlook

2.2.3. End-use Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Smartphones and Other Digital Devices in Saudi Arabia

3.2.1.3. Advancements in Technology

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Affordability and Accessibility

3.3. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Smart Glucose Meters

4.6. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

4.7. Smart Insulin Pens

4.8. Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed Loop Systems4.9. Apps

4.9.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.9.2. Digital Diabetes Management Apps

4.9.3. Weight & Diet Management Apps



Chapter 5. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Wearable Devices

5.6. Hand-held Devices



Chapter 6. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Saudi Arabia Digital Diabetes Management Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Home Settings

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Position Analysis, 2023

7.5. Company Categorization (Emerging Players, Innovators, and Leaders)

7.6. Company Profiles

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Financial Performance

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

