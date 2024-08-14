Vitamin K2 Market Analysis Report and Forecasts 2024-2030, Featuring Kappa Bioscience, Gnosis, NattoPharma, Seebio Biotech, Viridis BioPharma, Frutarom, Geneferm Biotechnology, Vesta Nutra & NOW Foods

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin K2 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (MK-4, MK-7), By Dosage Form, By Source, By Indication, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vitamin K2 market size was estimated at USD 421.1 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits, demographic factors such as an aging population, changing dietary preferences towards functional foods, and ongoing research validating its therapeutic properties are driving factors which is attributed to the growth of the vitamin K2 market.







Vitamin K2 is recognized for its positive effects on bone health, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. As people become more focused on maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases, the demand for vitamin K2 supplements is expected to increase.In April 2023, Petrovax Pharm, a leading force in Russia's biotech sector renowned for its innovative immunobiological products and vaccines, introduced SunDevit to the Russian market. This cutting-edge complex, distinguished by its unique combination of vitamins D3 and K2, was specifically designed to enhance the immune system and support the health of muscles, bones, and joints.



The rising rates of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases globally are significantly boosting the demand for vitamin K2 products. Vitamin K2 is vital for bone health, as it helps direct calcium to strengthen bones and reduce fracture risks. Additionally, research indicates that vitamin K2 can prevent arterial calcification and lower the risk of heart issues. With an aging population and increasing cases of these conditions, interest in vitamin K2 supplements is growing. According to a study in published In February 2024, highlighted that Vitamin K2 notably reduces weight, abdominal fat, and liver fat in mice on a high-fat diet, marking a significant step in understanding its protective role against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).



The growth of the vitamin K2 market is further driven by key players expanding their product offerings. Companies are focusing on creating innovative formulations and delivery methods to meet diverse consumer preferences and improve product effectiveness. This includes new forms like capsules, tablets, soft gels, and liquids, as well as combining vitamin K2 with other supplements for specific health benefits. The diversifying their product lines, is anticipated to propel the demand for vitamin K2 in the nutraceutical industry. In January 2021, MENADIONA launched a new Vitamin K2 MK-7 grade for nutraceutical use, adhering to US Pharmacopeia standards for purity. This expansion into Vitamin K2 MK-7 complements their existing Vitamin K2 MK-4 offerings, emphasizing their expertise in Vitamin K chemistry and aiming to broaden their market presence.



Furthermore, government agencies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of promoting preventive healthcare through nutrition and dietary supplements. This has led to favorable regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation and quality assurance in the production of vitamin K2 supplements. Thus, the regulatory support for functional food ingredients like vitamin K2, coupled with ongoing research advancements validating its health benefits, are further propelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, scientific studies continue to uncover new therapeutic applications of vitamin K2 beyond bone and heart health, creating opportunities for market expansion. For instance, in October 2023, a study featured in Food & Function revealed that vitamin K supplements significantly regulate Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS) and Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) and lower the risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $421.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $856.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Vitamin K2 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing awareness among consumers

3.2.1.2. Increasing geriatric populations

3.2.1.3. Changing dietary preferences towards functional foods

3.2.1.4. Ongoing research validating its therapeutic properties

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High product costs and limited consumer knowledge

3.3. Vitamin K2 Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Vitamin K2 Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. MK-7

4.5. MK-4



Chapter 5. Vitamin K2 Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Dosage Form Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Dosage Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Capsules/Tablets

5.4.1. Capsules/Tablets market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Softgels

5.6. Liquid

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Vitamin K2 Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Source Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Source, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Natural

6.5. Synthetic



Chapter 7. Vitamin K2 Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Indication Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Bone Health

7.5. Heart Health

7.6. Blood Clotting

7.7. Others



Chapter 8. Vitamin K2 Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Application Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Health Supplements

8.5. Functional Foods and Beverages



Chapter 9. Vitamin K2 Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Global Vitamin K2 Market Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

9.3. Global Vitamin K2 Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Offline

9.4.1. Offline market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.4.2. Pharmacies & Drug Stores

9.4.3. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.4.4. Others

9.5. Online



Chapter 10. Vitamin K2 Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

10.2. Regional Market Dashboard

10.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Kappa Bioscience

Gnosis SpA

NattoPharma

Seebio Biotech

Viridis BioPharma

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Frutarom

Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vesta Nutra

NOW Foods

