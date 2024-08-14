North America Mixed Reality Headset Market Trends Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Magic Leap, Google, Valve, Dell, FYR Medical, VRgineers, Arvizio, and Holo-Light

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mixed Reality Headset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Operating System, Storage, Charging, End-user, Industry, Resolution, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Mixed Reality headset market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2030, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2024 to 2030

The market is experiencing rapid growth driven by technological advancements in hardware, optics, and tracking technology that enhance the realism and functionality of mixed reality headsets. These improvements attract a wide range of users, including consumers and businesses, leading to increased adoption rates and positive revenue growth in the mixed reality headset market.







Leading tech companies, including Apple Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, along with innovative startups, such as Vrgineers, Inc., and Arvizio, Inc. are investing in Media Reality (MR), diversifying the product portfolio catering to various needs and budgets. Applications span from gaming and entertainment to practical uses in education, healthcare, engineering, and the military, highlighting the technology's versatility.



As the MR headset market matures, several key trends are shaping its future. One of the most significant is the push towards more extraordinary device ecosystems. This evolution is crucial for the creative community of content developers and ensuring users have access to a wide range of applications, thereby increasing the technology's appeal and utility. Furthermore, advancements in underlying technologies such as display resolution, field of view, tracking accuracy, and battery life are critical for enhancing user experience.



North America Mixed Reality Headset Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.4% in 2023 and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period. The increasing demand and popularity for virtual and augmented reality experiences drive the segment.

Based on operating system, the Android segment registered the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread use of Android applications and its compatibility with various hardware devices.

On the basis of storage, the < 128GB segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2023. Lower storage MR headsets are comparatively priced less than the larger ones, fueling the demand.

In terms of charging, the wired segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The provision for fast and reliable charging fuels the demand amongst consumers.

Based on end-users, the consumer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

In terms of industry, the gaming segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2023. The popularity of MR headsets in the gaming industry by content creators is increasing, thereby driving segment's growth.

Based on resolution, the HD segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The gaming and high-end entertainment sectors, which require higher graphics quality, are significant drivers for the demand for high-resolution MR displays.

Based on distribution channels, the offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.Offline distribution channels allow consumers to get hands-on experience before purchasing such products, driving the growth of the offline segment in the MR headset market.

Companies Featured

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Google LLC

Valve Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

FYR Medical

VRgineers, Inc.

Arvizio, Inc.

Holo-Light GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1.1. Emergence of metaverse

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of devices

3.4.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Integration with IoT and AI technologies

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hardware

4.3.1. Headset

4.3.1.1. Headset market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.2. Microphone

4.3.1.2.1. Microphone market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.3. Sensors

4.3.1.3.1. Sensors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.3.2. Depth sensor

4.3.1.3.3. G-sensor

4.3.1.3.4. Proximity sensor

4.3.1.4. Display

4.3.1.4.1. Display market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.4.2. LED technology

4.3.1.4.3. LCD technology

4.3.1.5. Battery

4.3.1.6. Processor

4.3.1.7. Camera

4.3.1.8. Speakers

4.3.2. Controller

4.3.2.1. Controller market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2. Sensors

4.3.2.2.1. Sensors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2.2. G-sensor

4.3.2.2.3. Gyroscope

4.3.2.3. Battery

4.3.3. Accessories

4.3.3.1. Accessories market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. Casing & covers

4.3.3.3. Wrist wearable

4.3.3.4. Cables

4.3.3.5. Power adapter

4.3.3.6. External battery

4.3.3.7. Gloves

4.3.3.8. Full body trackers

4.3.3.9. Lenses

4.3.3.10. Strap belts

4.4. Software

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Operating System Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Operating System Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Android

5.4. Windows



Chapter 6. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Storage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Storage Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. < 128GB

6.4. >128GB



Chapter 7. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Charging Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Charging Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Wired

7.4. Wireless



Chapter 8. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: End-user Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Commercial market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Consumer

8.4.1. Consumer market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.5. Military and Government

8.5.1. Military and government market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

9.3. Education

9.4. Gaming

9.5. Media and Entertainment

9.6. Healthcare

9.7. Retail and E-Commerce

9.8. IT & Telecom

9.9. Energy and Renewables

9.10. Oil and Gas

9.11. Automotive

9.12. Manufacturing

9.13. Sports



Chapter 10. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Resolution Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Resolution Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

10.3. HD

10.4. 4K and Above



Chapter 11. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Segment Dashboard

11.2. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

11.3. Online

11.4. Offline



Chapter 12. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market: Country Estimates & Trend

12.1. North America Mixed Reality Headset Market, By Country, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

12.2. U.S.

12.3. Canada



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

13.2. Company Categorization

13.3. Company Market Positioning

13.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

13.5. Strategy Mapping

13.5.1. Expansion

13.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

13.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

13.5.4. New Product Launches

13.5.5. Research And Development

13.6. Company Profiles

13.6.1. Participant's Overview

13.6.2. Financial Performance

13.6.3. Product Benchmarking

13.6.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives



